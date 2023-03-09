New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Employment Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080458/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Employment Services Market to Reach $4.9 Trillion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Employment Services estimated at US$1.4 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Trillion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17.4% over the period 2022-2030. Employment Placement Agencies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.5% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Executive Search Services segment is readjusted to a revised 18.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $402.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGR
The Employment Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$402.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$862.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.3% and 15% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 247 Featured)
- 51job
- ADP LLC
- Allegis Group Inc.
- Beijing Foreign Enterprise Human Resource Service Co. Ltd
- CDI Corporation
- China International Talent Development Center
- Cielo Inc.
- Hays Plc
- Kelly Services Inc.
- Korn/Ferry International
- ManpowerGroup Inc.
- Poolia AB
- Randstad Holding NV
- Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Robert Half International Inc.
- Synergie SA
- The Adecco Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
Growing Role of Private Employment Services in Post COVID-19
Recovery
Employment Services: An Introduction
Global Market Outlook
Competition
Top Companies in Staffing Industry: Market Share Breakdown of
Revenues for 2019
Consolidation Activity in Staffing Industry: A Review
Employment Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Structural Changes in Labor Market and Growing Skills Gap:
Opportunity for Employment Service Providers
Shift towards Gig Economy Impacts Market Prospects
Worker Profile in Gig Economy: Gig Work Age Breakdown (in %)
Changing Demographic Mix Impacts Employment Services Industry
Working Age Population Worldwide by Region (in %) for 2000 and
2030
Big Data, Analytics & Digitization Trend Boosts Market Prospects
Blockchain Set to Revolutionize Staffing Industry
Temporary Staffing Services Drive Market Growth
Notable Trends in Staffing Industry
Staffing Companies Diversify Into New Non-Staffing Areas
Mobile & Social Recruiting Gains Prominence
Popular Social Media Sites for Job Seekers and Recruiters
Social Media Recruiting: % of Millennials Finding Past
Positions through Social Media Sites
RPO Market: Focus on Core Competencies and the Resulting Need
to Outsource Recruitment Processes Boosts Prospects
Global RPO Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021,
2023 & 2025
Digital Technology to Transform Talent Acquisition
Rising Significance of Cloud-Based Recruiting
Employment Screening Market: Imperative Need to Verify Job
Seekers’ Credentials Drives Growth
Staffing Services for IT Industry: An Overview
Top IT Staffing Agencies
Healthcare Staffing Grows in Importance As Focus Turns to
Boosting Healthcare Sector
US Healthcare Staffing Market Breakdown by Service (in %) for
2020E
Challenges Facing Employment Services Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Employment Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Placement Agencies by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Employment Placement
Agencies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Employment Placement
Agencies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Executive Search Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Executive Search Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Executive Search
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Employer Organizations by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Professional Employer
Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Professional Employer
Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Temporary Help Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Temporary Help Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Help Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Information & Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Information & Technology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Information &
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Banking & Financial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Banking & Financial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Banking & Financial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Engineering by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Engineering by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Professional Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Professional Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Employment Services Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Employment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Risk of Job Losses Due to COVID-19 Pandemic by Gender,
Ethnicity and Race and Age in the US for 2019
Low-Wage Workers at High Risk of Job Loss due to COVID-19
Pandemic: Average Weekly Earnings of Workers by Industry
(January 2020)
Healthcare Hiring in the US
Competition
Leading Staffing Companies in the US: Market Share of Top
Companies for 2019
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by Type - Employment Placement Agencies,
Executive Search Services, Professional Employer Organizations
and Temporary Help Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Employment Services by Type -
Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services,
Professional Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Employment
Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Professional
Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by End-Use - Information & Technology,
Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical, Professional
Services and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Employment Services by
End-Use - Information & Technology, Banking & Financial,
Engineering, Medical, Professional Services and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Information &
Technology, Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical,
Professional Services and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by Type - Employment Placement Agencies,
Executive Search Services, Professional Employer Organizations
and Temporary Help Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Employment Services by
Type - Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search
Services, Professional Employer Organizations and Temporary
Help Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Employment
Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Professional
Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by End-Use - Information & Technology,
Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical, Professional
Services and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Employment Services by
End-Use - Information & Technology, Banking & Financial,
Engineering, Medical, Professional Services and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Information &
Technology, Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical,
Professional Services and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Employment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by Type - Employment Placement Agencies,
Executive Search Services, Professional Employer Organizations
and Temporary Help Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Employment Services by Type -
Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services,
Professional Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Employment
Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Professional
Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by End-Use - Information & Technology,
Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical, Professional
Services and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Employment Services by
End-Use - Information & Technology, Banking & Financial,
Engineering, Medical, Professional Services and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Information &
Technology, Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical,
Professional Services and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Employment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by Type - Employment Placement Agencies,
Executive Search Services, Professional Employer Organizations
and Temporary Help Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Employment Services by Type -
Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services,
Professional Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Employment
Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Professional
Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by End-Use - Information & Technology,
Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical, Professional
Services and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Employment Services by
End-Use - Information & Technology, Banking & Financial,
Engineering, Medical, Professional Services and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Information &
Technology, Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical,
Professional Services and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Employment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Employment Services by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by Type - Employment Placement Agencies,
Executive Search Services, Professional Employer Organizations
and Temporary Help Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Employment Services by
Type - Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search
Services, Professional Employer Organizations and Temporary
Help Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Employment
Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Professional
Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by End-Use - Information & Technology,
Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical, Professional
Services and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Employment Services by
End-Use - Information & Technology, Banking & Financial,
Engineering, Medical, Professional Services and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Information &
Technology, Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical,
Professional Services and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Employment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by Type - Employment Placement Agencies,
Executive Search Services, Professional Employer Organizations
and Temporary Help Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Employment Services by
Type - Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search
Services, Professional Employer Organizations and Temporary
Help Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Employment
Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Professional
Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by End-Use - Information & Technology,
Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical, Professional
Services and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Employment Services by
End-Use - Information & Technology, Banking & Financial,
Engineering, Medical, Professional Services and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Information &
Technology, Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical,
Professional Services and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Employment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by Type - Employment Placement Agencies,
Executive Search Services, Professional Employer Organizations
and Temporary Help Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Employment Services by
Type - Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search
Services, Professional Employer Organizations and Temporary
Help Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Employment
Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Professional
Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by End-Use - Information & Technology,
Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical, Professional
Services and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Employment Services by
End-Use - Information & Technology, Banking & Financial,
Engineering, Medical, Professional Services and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Information & Technology, Banking & Financial, Engineering,
Medical, Professional Services and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by Type - Employment Placement Agencies,
Executive Search Services, Professional Employer Organizations
and Temporary Help Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Employment Services by Type -
Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services,
Professional Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Employment
Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Professional
Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by End-Use - Information & Technology,
Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical, Professional
Services and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Employment Services by
End-Use - Information & Technology, Banking & Financial,
Engineering, Medical, Professional Services and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Information &
Technology, Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical,
Professional Services and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Employment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by Type - Employment Placement Agencies,
Executive Search Services, Professional Employer Organizations
and Temporary Help Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Employment Services by Type -
Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services,
Professional Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Employment
Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Professional
Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Employment Services by End-Use - Information & Technology,
Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical, Professional
Services and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Employment Services by End-Use -
Information & Technology, Banking & Financial, Engineering,
Medical, Professional Services and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Employment Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Information &
Technology, Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical,
Professional Services and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Employment Services by Type - Employment Placement
Agencies, Executive Search Services, Professional Employer
Organizations and Temporary Help Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Employment
Services by Type - Employment Placement Agencies, Executive
Search Services, Professional Employer Organizations and
Temporary Help Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Employment
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services,
Professional Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Employment Services by End-Use - Information & Technology,
Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical, Professional
Services and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Employment
Services by End-Use - Information & Technology, Banking &
Financial, Engineering, Medical, Professional Services and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Employment
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Information & Technology, Banking & Financial, Engineering,
Medical, Professional Services and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Employment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
India
Market Overview
Gig Economy to Influence Market Prospects
Breakdown of Companies Looking for Gig Workers by Sector
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Employment Services by Type - Employment Placement
Agencies, Executive Search Services, Professional Employer
Organizations and Temporary Help Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Employment Services
by Type - Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search
Services, Professional Employer Organizations and Temporary
Help Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Employment
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services,
Professional Employer Organizations and Temporary Help Services
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Employment Services by End-Use - Information & Technology,
Banking & Financial, Engineering, Medical, Professional
Services and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Employment Services
by End-Use - Information & Technology, Banking & Financial,
Engineering, Medical, Professional Services and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Employment
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Information & Technology, Banking & Financial, Engineering,
Medical, Professional Services and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Employment Services by Type - Employment Placement
Agencies, Executive Search Services, Professional Employer
