India Wired Broadband Market Report 2023: Adoption of OTT Platforms & E-Commerce Bolsters Growth

The "India Wired Broadband Market By Type (Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), Coaxial Cable, Fiber to the Home (FTTH)), By Speed (Upto 1 Mbps, 2-8 Mbps, 9-40 Mbps, 40-100 Mbps, Above 100 Mbps), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Wired Broadband Market stood at USD 503.34 million in FY2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.43% during the forecast period.

Increased internet penetration in India is likely to lead to the expansion and growth of the India wired broadband market in the coming years. The wired broadband market in India is anticipated to continue to grow as a result of increasing internet and communication service applications, bundled internet plans, and improved connection across both urban and rural parts of India.



A connection made of wires is referred to as ''wired broadband.'' These cables can be manufactured in twisted pair, copper, or fiber optic materials. Different electrical signals can be transmitted from one end to the other via a connected interface. Broadband internet services are utilized for digital games, Internet TV, smart home applications, remote online education, virtual private LAN services, and voice over IP (VoIP).



Adoption of OTT Platforms & E-Commerce



The key reasons driving the growth of the India wired broadband market in the forecast period include the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry and increased online entertainment spending. Moreover, as the e-commerce sector is expanding in India, the wired broadband market is expected to rise.



The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the media consumption behavior of Indian audiences. Consumers are using OTT platforms, resulting in increased demand and share of Netflix and Amazon Prime in India. Contrary, domestic providers like Hot Spot and JIO Cinema are also making significant progress. In India, there are already more than 45 million OTT subscribers. By the end of 2023, this number is expected to reach 50 million. Due to the rising OTT platform usage, the market is expected to witness increased demand for wired broadband connections.



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) predicts that the growth of Internet and communication service applications, particularly after COVID-19, would continue to boost the Indian market for wired broadband.



Rising Fiber to Home Connectivity and 5G Connection in India



The latest trend in the market is that companies are focusing on deploying optical fiber networks to provide high-speed broadband services to their users. Fiber optics enables the transmission of high-speed data across long distances. As compared to ordinary cables, fiber-optic lines offer a higher bandwidth and can transport data across long distances. Fiber-optic connections are used extensively in India for telephone and cable television services. According to an India Data study, by 2023, the Indian government aims to have optical fiber connectivity deployed in 600,000 villages as part of its ''ambitious'' ''Digital India Mission'' initiative. Owing to this, market is anticipated to witness double digit growth in the upcoming years.



Users now require more high-speed data to use online platforms as they embrace high-speed internet access and the work-from-home initiative. Players in the market are launching 5G rollout plan. For instance, as per Reliance Jio's shared 5G rollout plan, the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator plans to roll out the services across India by the end of 2023.



The government announced the ambitious National Internet Mission, which would require stakeholder investment of (USD 85589.07 million) INR 7 lakh crore over the next several years. The government, in November 2022, promised broadband connectivity in the rural area. As the administration of India promises to give high-speed connectivity in rural areas, the wired broadband market is expected to grow.



Restraining Factors



Since the introduction of wireless mobile internet connectivity, particularly 4G, and competitive prices, there has been less growth in number of wired broadband connections. Customers believe that inexpensive mobile Internet, even with daily data caps, is a better deal. All these factors are restricting the market's expansion in the anticipated period as people are shifting to 5G networks.

Report Scope:



In this report, India Wired Broadband Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



India Wired Broadband Market, By Type:

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

Coaxial Cable

Fiber to the Home (FTTH)

India Wired Broadband Market, By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

India Wired Broadband Market, By Speed:

Up to 1 Mbps

2-8 Mbps

9-40 Mbps

40-100 Mbps

Above 100 Mbps

India Wired Broadband Market, By Region:

North

West

South

East

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on India Wired Broadband Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. India Wired Broadband Market Outlook



7. India Residential Wired Broadband Market Outlook



8. India Commercial Wired Broadband Market Outlook



9. India Industrial Wired Broadband Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Price Trend Analysis



12. Market Trends and Developments



13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Company Profiles



16. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Bharti Airtel Private Limited

Asianet Satellite Communications Private Limited

Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited

Atria Convergence Technologies Limited

Vodafone Idea Limited

Siti Networks Limited

Excitel Broadband Private Limited

Shyam Spectra Private Limited

