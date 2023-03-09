Sensor Faucet Market Outlook [2023-2030] | Demand of Personal Hygiene and Sanitation to Propel Market Forward: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sensor faucet market size is set to gain momentum from the increasing awareness among people regarding social distance and avoiding touch to prevent spreading infection. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in an upcoming report titled, "Sensor Faucet Market, 2022-2029."

Sensor faucet offers a high-quality sensing effect and is energy efficient. The number of increasing innovative building concepts encourages the adoption of sensor faucets. Infrared-sensitive sensors are in high demand across the industry. The products are standard in the public washroom, airports, hotel& kitchen.

Industry Development-

January 2021- Kohler presented another touchless washroom coordinated fixture assortment with implanted sensors, permitting a retrofit answer for the KOHLER single control restroom spigot.

COVID-19 Impact- Zero Contact Automation to Boost Market Growth

There has been an increased focus on personal safety, hygiene, and health since the outbreak of COVID-19. To maintain social distance and minimize touch for controlling the spreading of disease, sensor faucets are high on demand as they offer high-quality effects and are energy-efficient.

As the rising pandemic COVID-19 is becoming a life threat in the present market scenario, a product such as a sensor faucet helps minimize disease spreading. According to the Indian Government scheme in 2015-2021, the "100 Smart Cities Mission" program encourages personal hygiene. Such initiatives will indirectly surge demands for the product in several sectors.

Public health organizations in respective countries have introduced several guidelines and policies for personal hygiene, encouraging people to use an automated solution for controlling the spreading of infections. Sensor faucet market growth are highly recommended across several commercial and residential sectors to maintain social distance.

Market Segments-

By type, the market is divided into infra-red sensor faucet and touch button faucet.

Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into residential and commercial.

Lastly, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America by region.

Report Coverage-

The Report Offers:

Current market growth trends, shares, and potential challenges of the market.

Ranking key players in the market and new product launches.

Several direct and indirect factors that have contributed to the market growth in the past few years.

List of major Key strategies adopted by market players.

Drivers and Restraints-

Automated Personal Hygiene Solutions Reinforce Market Trends and Growth

The sensor faucet is an automatic mechanism that closely allows water to flow through the valve to the faucet user's hand. It helps minimize the spread of disease by limiting the touch—the rise of intelligent buildings concepts across the developed and developing economies encourage the use of sensor faucet throughout the global market in the coming years. The numbers of consumers are spending across developing countries. They are a bit expensive than other semiconductor components, resulting in a tedious task for customers, directly limiting the forecast period's market growth for the forecasted period.

Regional Insights-

Evolving Living Standards in Asia Pacific Global Region to Drive Regional Demand

Asia Pacific dominated the global sensor faucet market share the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising personal hygiene and sanitation in the countries promotes innovative automatic mechanisms.

North America will witness the second-largest CAGR by automating residential and commercial space in coming years.

Europe will hold a progressive market growth by providing an automatic hygienic lifestyle.

Also, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are projected to observe stable market growth over building projects across Brazil, Turkey, etc.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Emphasize Technological Improvements to Expand Product Portfolio

Market players consistently focus on technological improvements to bring new, safer, and more advanced solutions to the market. A few others are trying to advance the sensor technologies for efficient sensing while maintaining electricity flow.

