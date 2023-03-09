New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397832/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market to Reach $107.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails estimated at US$68.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2022-2030. Aluminum Metal Cans, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$61.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Steel Metal Cans segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 158 Featured)
- Anheuser-Busch Companies Inc.
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- Ardagh Group S.A.
- Ball Corporation
- BWAY Corporation
- Can-Pack S. A.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Cleveland Steel Container Corporation
- CPMC Holdings Limited
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Daiwa Can Company
- Great Western Containers Inc.
- HUBER Packaging Group GmbH
- Pacific Can China Holdings Ltd.
- SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
- Skolnik Industries Inc.
- Tata Steel Group
- ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH
- Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.
- U. S. Steel Košice s.r.o.
- Universal Can Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397832/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Metal Cans: A Convenient, Cost-Friendly, Eco-Friendly, and Safe
Packaging Option
Recent Market Activity
Metal Cans: Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage
Growing Preference for Convenient, Affordable, Safe, and
Healthy Food: Foundation for Market Growth
Key Safe and Convenient Attributes of Canned Foods & Beverages
Rising Preference for ’At Home’ Food Consumption
Canned Foods and Beverages: Low Priced and Convenient
Convenience Muscles Growth in Metal Food Packaging
Preserving Flavor: A Vital Functionality Promoting Demand for
and Production of Beverage Cans
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Metal Packaging Industry
Despite Competition from Plastics, Metal Beverage Packaging
Continue to Grow Steadily
Metal Packaging’s Superiority over Other Packaging Materials
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries: Spearheading Growth
Competition: Ball, Crown, and Ardagh Dominate Metal Can
Manufacturing Worldwide
Beverage Cans: Competitive Landscape
Food Cans: Competitive Landscape
Intense Competition and New Markets Drive M&A Activity
Rising Raw Material Costs Hamper Profitability
Sustainability Factor Assumes Prominence
Emerging Markets: The New Manufacturing Hub for Aluminum Can
Stock Production
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc. (USA)
ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)
Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg)
Ball Corporation (USA)
BWAY Corporation (USA)
Can-Pack S. A. (Poland)
CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada)
Cleveland Steel Container Corporation (USA)
CPMC Holdings Limited (China)
Crown Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Daiwa Can Company (Japan)
HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)
Industrial Container Services, LLC (USA)
Great Western Containers Inc. (Canada)
Pacific Can (China)
SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Silgan Holdings Inc. (USA)
Skolnik Industries, Inc. (USA)
Tata Steel Group (India)
ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH (Germany)
Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. (Japan)
U. S. Steel Ko?ice, s.r.o. (Slovakia)
Universal Can Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide Drive
Healthy Growth for Metal Cans
Alcoholic Spirits and Wines: A Challenging,Yet Lucrative Market
for Metal Cans
Increasing Beer Production Spells Opportunities for Metal Cans
Aluminum Cans: Replacing Glass in Beer and Soft Drink Segments
Demand for Aluminum Beverage Cans Gain Momentum
Metal Cans as the Preferred Packaging Format for Food Packaging
Benefit Market Expansion
BPA in Food Cans Cleared by the FDA: A Game Changer for Metal Cans
Reduce, Recycle, and Re-use Attributes Drive Demand for Metal
Cans in Industrial Packaging
Aluminum Aerosol Cans and Canisters: Strong End-use Demand
Spurs Growth
Beauty and Cosmetics: The Dominant End-User Segment for Aerosol
Cans
Growing Environmental Consciousness Promote Demand for Steel Cans
Demand for Steel Aerosol Containers Gain Momentum
Packaging Steel Recycling: Environmental Benefits
Steel: A Sustainable Packaging Metal for Food Items
Research Backs Benefits of Steel Cans in Food Packaging
Rising Popularity of Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Bodes Well
for Steel Cans
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Urbanization Worldwide
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Metal Cans
Plastic Containers Give Stiff Competition
Bio-Plastics to Bite into the Share of Metal Cans
90% Recycled Aluminum Suffers Slow Uptake
Standardized Container Shapes:A Key Limiting Factor
User and Content Safety Issues Continue to Haunt Metal Cans
Flexible Packaging to Displace Rigid Packaging
Growing Role of Paper in Flexible Packaging
Lightweight, Durable and Flexible Super-Steel
Re-sealable Metal Cans
Light-weight Aluminum Aerosols Cans
Runway & Jazz Aerosol Cans
Transfer Cap
Novel Aerosol Cans from Crown and Ball
Innovative Food Can Doused with Nitrogen
Other Noteworthy Metal Can Innovations and Advancements
Technology Developments in the Recent Past
Coated Steel Packaging Materials
New Aerosol Technology
Contoured Cans and Active Packaging
Automatic Self-cooling and Self-heating Beverage and Food Cans
Push Plus End Tabs For Beverage Cans
Can-O-Mat and End-O-Mat Systems
Hygienic Beverage Can Concept
New Bottle Cans from Daiwa Cans
Necked-In Cans: A Revolutionary Concept
Silver Arrow?s Distinct Look Innovative Cans
Prototype IC Can, a Self-Chilling Aluminum
Self-Heating/Chilling Cans
Appealing Beverage Cans
New Form of Paint Can Lids
EZO Lids for Cans
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Metal Cans by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Aluminum Metal Cans by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Aluminum Metal Cans by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel
Metal Cans by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Steel Metal Cans by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Steel Metal Cans by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Drums & Pails by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Metal Drums & Pails by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal Drums & Pails by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Barrels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Metal Barrels by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal Barrels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum
Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal
Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal
Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal
Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -
Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and
Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal
Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal
Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -
Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and
Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal
Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal
Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -
Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and
Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal
Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal
Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -
Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and
Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal
Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal
Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -
Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and
Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal
Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal
Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -
Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and
Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel
Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal
Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -
Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and
Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal
Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal
Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum
Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal
Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and
Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal
Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums &
Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and
Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -
Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and
Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal
Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal
Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -
Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and
Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal
Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal
Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -
Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and
Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metal Cans,
Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal
Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans,
Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal
Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metal Cans,
Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397832/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market to Reach $107.7 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397832/?utm_source=GNW