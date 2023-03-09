New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397832/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market to Reach $107.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails estimated at US$68.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2022-2030. Aluminum Metal Cans, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$61.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Steel Metal Cans segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 158 Featured)

- Anheuser-Busch Companies Inc.

- ArcelorMittal S.A.

- Ardagh Group S.A.

- Ball Corporation

- BWAY Corporation

- Can-Pack S. A.

- CCL Industries Inc.

- Cleveland Steel Container Corporation

- CPMC Holdings Limited

- Crown Holdings Inc.

- Daiwa Can Company

- Great Western Containers Inc.

- HUBER Packaging Group GmbH

- Pacific Can China Holdings Ltd.

- SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

- Silgan Holdings Inc.

- Skolnik Industries Inc.

- Tata Steel Group

- ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH

- Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

- U. S. Steel Košice s.r.o.

- Universal Can Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397832/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Metal Cans: A Convenient, Cost-Friendly, Eco-Friendly, and Safe

Packaging Option

Recent Market Activity

Metal Cans: Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage

Growing Preference for Convenient, Affordable, Safe, and

Healthy Food: Foundation for Market Growth

Key Safe and Convenient Attributes of Canned Foods & Beverages

Rising Preference for ’At Home’ Food Consumption

Canned Foods and Beverages: Low Priced and Convenient

Convenience Muscles Growth in Metal Food Packaging

Preserving Flavor: A Vital Functionality Promoting Demand for

and Production of Beverage Cans

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Metal Packaging Industry

Despite Competition from Plastics, Metal Beverage Packaging

Continue to Grow Steadily

Metal Packaging’s Superiority over Other Packaging Materials

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries: Spearheading Growth

Competition: Ball, Crown, and Ardagh Dominate Metal Can

Manufacturing Worldwide

Beverage Cans: Competitive Landscape

Food Cans: Competitive Landscape

Intense Competition and New Markets Drive M&A Activity

Rising Raw Material Costs Hamper Profitability

Sustainability Factor Assumes Prominence

Emerging Markets: The New Manufacturing Hub for Aluminum Can

Stock Production

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc. (USA)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)

Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg)

Ball Corporation (USA)

BWAY Corporation (USA)

Can-Pack S. A. (Poland)

CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada)

Cleveland Steel Container Corporation (USA)

CPMC Holdings Limited (China)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Daiwa Can Company (Japan)

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

Industrial Container Services, LLC (USA)

Great Western Containers Inc. (Canada)

Pacific Can (China)

SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (USA)

Skolnik Industries, Inc. (USA)

Tata Steel Group (India)

ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH (Germany)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. (Japan)

U. S. Steel Ko?ice, s.r.o. (Slovakia)

Universal Can Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide Drive

Healthy Growth for Metal Cans

Alcoholic Spirits and Wines: A Challenging,Yet Lucrative Market

for Metal Cans

Increasing Beer Production Spells Opportunities for Metal Cans

Aluminum Cans: Replacing Glass in Beer and Soft Drink Segments

Demand for Aluminum Beverage Cans Gain Momentum

Metal Cans as the Preferred Packaging Format for Food Packaging

Benefit Market Expansion

BPA in Food Cans Cleared by the FDA: A Game Changer for Metal Cans

Reduce, Recycle, and Re-use Attributes Drive Demand for Metal

Cans in Industrial Packaging

Aluminum Aerosol Cans and Canisters: Strong End-use Demand

Spurs Growth

Beauty and Cosmetics: The Dominant End-User Segment for Aerosol

Cans

Growing Environmental Consciousness Promote Demand for Steel Cans

Demand for Steel Aerosol Containers Gain Momentum

Packaging Steel Recycling: Environmental Benefits

Steel: A Sustainable Packaging Metal for Food Items

Research Backs Benefits of Steel Cans in Food Packaging

Rising Popularity of Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Bodes Well

for Steel Cans

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Metal Cans

Plastic Containers Give Stiff Competition

Bio-Plastics to Bite into the Share of Metal Cans

90% Recycled Aluminum Suffers Slow Uptake

Standardized Container Shapes:A Key Limiting Factor

User and Content Safety Issues Continue to Haunt Metal Cans

Flexible Packaging to Displace Rigid Packaging

Growing Role of Paper in Flexible Packaging

Lightweight, Durable and Flexible Super-Steel

Re-sealable Metal Cans

Light-weight Aluminum Aerosols Cans

Runway & Jazz Aerosol Cans

Transfer Cap

Novel Aerosol Cans from Crown and Ball

Innovative Food Can Doused with Nitrogen

Other Noteworthy Metal Can Innovations and Advancements

Technology Developments in the Recent Past

Coated Steel Packaging Materials

New Aerosol Technology

Contoured Cans and Active Packaging

Automatic Self-cooling and Self-heating Beverage and Food Cans

Push Plus End Tabs For Beverage Cans

Can-O-Mat and End-O-Mat Systems

Hygienic Beverage Can Concept

New Bottle Cans from Daiwa Cans

Necked-In Cans: A Revolutionary Concept

Silver Arrow?s Distinct Look Innovative Cans

Prototype IC Can, a Self-Chilling Aluminum

Self-Heating/Chilling Cans

Appealing Beverage Cans

New Form of Paint Can Lids

EZO Lids for Cans



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum Metal Cans by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Aluminum Metal Cans by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Aluminum Metal Cans by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel

Metal Cans by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Steel Metal Cans by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Steel Metal Cans by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Drums & Pails by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Metal Drums & Pails by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal Drums & Pails by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Barrels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Metal Barrels by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal Barrels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum

Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal

Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal

Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal

Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -

Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and

Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal

Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal

Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -

Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -

Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and

Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal

Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal

Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -

Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -

Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and

Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal

Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal

Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -

Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -

Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and

Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal

Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal

Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -

Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -

Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and

Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal

Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal

Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -

Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -

Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and

Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel

Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal

Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -

Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -

Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and

Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal

Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal

Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -

Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum

Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal

Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and

Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal

Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums &

Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and

Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -

Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and

Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal

Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal

Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -

Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -

Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and

Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal

Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal

Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -

Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment -

Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and

Metal Barrels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metal Cans,

Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Aluminum Metal

Cans, Steel Metal Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans,

Barrels, Drums and Pails by Product Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Metal Cans, Steel Metal

Cans, Metal Drums & Pails and Metal Barrels for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application -

Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metal Cans,

Barrels, Drums and Pails by Application - Chemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Metal Cans,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397832/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________