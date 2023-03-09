New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Dryers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915686/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Industrial Dryers Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Dryers estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2022-2030. Direct Dryers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Indirect Dryers segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR
The Industrial Dryers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 223 Featured)
- Andritz Ag
- Anivi Ingenieria S.A.
- Bühler AG
- Carrier Europe SCA
- Carrier® Vibrating Equipment, Inc.
- Comessa S.A.
- Comspain XXI S.A.
- FAVA S.p.A
- Glatt GmbH
- Metso Corporation
- Mitchell Dryers Ltd.
- SWISS COMBI - W. Kunz dryTec AG
- Tetra Laval International SA
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- ThyssenKrupp KH Mineral
- Tummers Simon Dryers
- Voith GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Curtain Raiser
Growing Adoption in Diverse Industries to Bolster Industrial
Dryers Market
Recent Market Activity
Food and Cement Remain Key Applications
Fluidized Bed Dryers to Post Fastest Growth
Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market
Developing Regions Provide Impetus to Agricultural End-Use
Top Vendors Eye Promising Markets of Eastern Europe and Asia-
Pacific
Overview of Centrifugal Industrial Dryers
Demand for Dried Products to Boost Pharmaceutical Spray Dryers
Market
Overview of Spray Drying Equipment
Refrigerated Air Dryers - An Overview
Compressed Air Treatment Systems - An Overview
Membrane Air Dryers Market
Industrial Applications - Major End-Use Application
Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Demand for Industrial Dryers
Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether
Outlook
Players Introduce New Technologies to Stay Abreast of Competition
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Industrial Dryers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
IIoT Making Waves in Industrial Dryers
Environmental Regulations to Drive Replacement Demand in
Developed Markets
Regulations to Drive Demand
Investment Trends in End-Use Industries Impact Demand
Fluidized Bed Drying - A Proven Technology
Food Industry - A Major End-Use Sector; Drives Growth in
Industrial Dryers
Demand for Microencapsulation Drives Growth in Spray Dryers
Rising Popularity of Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well
for Market
Growth in Dairy Products Supports Market for Industrial Dryers
Monash University Improvises Spray Dryer for Dairy Products
Expanding Market for Infant Formula Drives Growth of Industrial
Dryers
Flexible Spray Drying Emerges an Ideal Choice for Infant
Formula Manufacturing
Favorable Trends in Pharma Industry Portend Bright Outlook
University of Cambridge Develops Smart Capsules
Focus on Nanoencapsulation of Drugs Emphasizes the Need for
Nano Spray Dried Particles
Pulp & Paper Manufacturing Spurs Opportunities for Industrial
Dryers
Technology Dynamics
Tracking R&D Breakthroughs
Advanced R&D Tools Help Ease Product Design Process
Challenges to Reckon With
International Drying Symposium (IDS): Promoting R&D
Spray-Drying Plants and the Issues of Environmental Protection
and Safety
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
