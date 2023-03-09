New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nano Calcium Carbonate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822954/?utm_source=GNW



The global nano calcium carbonate market is expected to reach USD 17.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, as per the new report. The increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in end-use industries, such as automotive and aerospace, is driving the growth of the industry. Nano calcium carbonate is a widely used material with a variety of applications, including as a filler in the production of plastics, in construction and infrastructure development, and as an abrasive. The increasing construction and infrastructure development in developing countries is driving the demand for building materials.



This, in turn, is driving the growth of the global industry.Nano calcium carbonate particles have unique properties that may make them attractive for use in certain applications.



For example, they have improved chemical reactivity, higher surface area, and improved mechanical properties, which make them more suitable for use in certain products.The development of new technologies and processes for the production and use of nano calcium carbonate also contributes to market growth.



The Asia Pacific region is the largest regional market due to the high demand from the plastics, rubber, and paints & coatings industries, in countries, such as China, India, and Indonesia.



The North America and Europe regions will also grow significantly due to the rising demand for high-performance and sustainable materials in various industries.Moreover, due to the pandemic, the product demand in the food and pharmaceutical industries was relatively stable, as these were among the essential industries that continued to operate during the pandemic.



The demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as face masks and gloves, also increased due to the pandemic, which has boosted the demand for nano calcium carbonate in the healthcare and medical sectors. Overall, the pandemic has had a negative impact on the industry; however, it has been mitigated by the stable demand for certain products and industries.



• Plastics is the largest growing application segment with a CAGR of 10.0% on the account of its performance in plastic, it improves plastics strength, stiffness, and dimensional stability

• The rubber application segment will grow significantly during the forecast period as the product is used to improve the physical properties of rubber applications and to reduce the cost of the finished application by replacing more expensive rubber polymers

• The development of new processing technologies has made it possible to produce high-quality nano calcium carbonate with consistent particle size and high purity, which has increased its adoption in various industries

• Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region from 2023 to 2030 due to the high demand from the plastics, rubber, and paints & coatings industries in countries, such as China, India, and Indonesia

• North America will grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the presence of major end-use manufacturers and manufacturers of the product

• Key players are constantly involved in new product development and strategic initiatives to gain a competitive edge in the global industry

