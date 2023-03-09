New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p097833/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Pet Foods Market to Reach $177.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pet Foods estimated at US$120.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$177.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2022-2030. Dry Pet Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$107.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wet & Canned Pet Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Pet Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
- Affinity Petcare SA
- Aller Petfood LLC
- Barking Heads & Meowing Heads Pet Food UK Ltd.
- BHJ A/S (Denmark)
- C&D Foods Ltd.
- Diamond Pet Foods, Inc.
- Heristo AG
- Hill`s Pet Nutrition, Inc.
- INABA PETFOOD Co., Ltd.
- LUPUS Alimentos
- Mars, Inc.
- Nestle Purina PetCare Company
- The J.M. Smucker Company
- Total Alimentos SA
- Tuffy`s Pet Foods Inc.
- Unicharm
- Yantai China Pet Foods Co. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pet Foods: An Industry Driven by Passion for Pets
Market Outlook
Developing Countries Offer Strong Prospects
Rise in Pet Population and Growth Opportunities Ahead
Recent Market Activity
Pet Foods - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pet Health & Wellness: An Overriding Theme
Premiumization Intensifies in Pet Foods
Veterinary Diets Gain Importance
Rise in Preference for Raw Animal Protein
Cell Cultured Meat, A Futuristic Approach
Increasing Role of Labeling in Driving Sales
Manufacturers Launch Novel Products to Stay Competitive
Humanization of Pet Foods: A Major Trend
Nutrigenomics Gain Place in Product Innovations
Use of Sustainably Farmed Ingredients on Rise
Artisan and Gourmet Pet Treats Rise in Popularity
Issues Encountered in Traditional Pet Food Paves Way for
Organic Foods
Customized Pet Food Gains Traction
Interest in Raw Food on Rise
Inclusion of Whole Ingredients in Pet Foods Gains Traction
Rising Demand for Pet Nutraceuticals Adds New Growth
Higher Moisture Content in Pet Foods Adds to Health Benefits
Dry Food Preferred Over Wet
Adaptive Technologies, Future of Pet Food Processing
Packaging Trends for Pet Foods
