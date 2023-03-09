New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Copper Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0459175/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Copper Market to Reach $298.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Copper estimated at US$170.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$298.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.2% over the period 2022-2030. Electrical & Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$134.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Building & Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Copper market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$68.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 122 Featured)

- Anglo American Plc

- Antofagasta Plc

- BHP Billiton Group

- Codelco

- First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

- Grupo México S.A.B. DE C.V

- Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd.

- JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp.

- KGHM Polska MiedŸ S.A

- KME AG

- Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

- Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd.

- Norilsk Nickel

- OM Group Inc.

- Rio Tinto Group

- Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

- Teck Resources Ltd.

- UMMC Holding Corp.

- Vale Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Market Overview

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Emerging Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects

China Remains a Major Force in the Copper Industry

Pricing Scenario

Improvement in PMI Signals Growth

Copper - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022

(E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Anglo American PLC (UK)

Antofagasta Plc (UK)

Aurubis AG (Germany)

BHP Billiton Group (Australia)

Codelco (Chile)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (Canada)

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (USA)

Grupo México S.A.B. DE C.V (Mexico)

Global Brass and Copper, Inc (USA)

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (China)

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (Japan)

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (Poland)

KME AG (Germany)

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd (Japan)

Norilsk Nickel (Russia)

Rio Tinto Group (UK)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd (Japan)

Teck Resources Limited (Canada)

The Furukawa Electric Co. (Japan)

UMMC Holding Corporation (Russia)

Vale Limited (Canada)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electric Vehicles Steer Growth for Copper

Factors Driving Popularity of EVs

Select Countries with Proposed Government Phase-out of Internal

Combustion Engine Sales

Renewable Energy Technologies: An Expanding Opportunity Market

Wind Power Generation Offers Significant Growth

Solar Photovoltaics Market - A Promising Market

CIGS - An Emerging Thin Film Technology Gaining Immense Popularity

Rising Focus on Ramping-Up Power Generation Infrastructure

Drives Demand for Copper

Bactericidal Property Supports Use of Copper Tubes in Water

Distribution Systems

Copper Tubes Gain Prominence in Heating Systems

Copper Tubes Benefit from Opportunities in the Automotive Sector

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive

Demand

Electric Home Appliances - Key End-Users of Copper

HVAC Sector Offers Improved Opportunities

Copper Enjoys Widespread Application in Telecommunications Sector

Growth in the Construction Sector to Benefit Demand

Urbanization Underpins Demand for Copper-Based Products

Copper Products: Key Statistical Findings



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Copper by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Copper by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical & Electronics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer & General Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Consumer & General Products

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer & General

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Machinery & Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery &

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery &

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 19: World Copper Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Copper Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Copper Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Copper Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 30: China Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Copper Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Copper by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Copper by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Copper Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 39: France Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Copper Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Copper Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK Historic Review for Copper by End-Use - Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation,

Consumer & General Products and Industrial Machinery &

Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: UK 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Spain Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 53: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Russia Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Copper by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Copper Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Copper by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Copper by Geographic

Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Copper by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Copper by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Copper Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Australia Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Copper Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 68: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 69: India Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: India 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 71: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: South Korea Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General

Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Copper by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Copper

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation,

Consumer & General Products and Industrial Machinery &

Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Copper Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Copper by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Copper by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Copper by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Copper by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 83: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Argentina Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



BRAZIL

Table 86: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Brazil Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



MEXICO

Table 89: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Mexico Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 92: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General

Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Copper by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Copper

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation,

Consumer & General Products and Industrial Machinery &

Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



MIDDLE EAST

Copper Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Copper by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Copper by Geographic

Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Copper by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Copper by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Building &

Construction, Transportation, Consumer & General Products and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Copper by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Consumer & General Products and Industrial

Machinery & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Copper by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer &

General Products and Industrial Machinery & Equipment for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IRAN



