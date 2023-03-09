New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Messaging Apps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646058/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Mobile Messaging Apps Market to Reach 6.9 Number of Users in Billion (Cumulative) by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Messaging Apps estimated at 3.6 Number of Users in Billion (Cumulative) in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 6.9 Number of Users in Billion (Cumulative) by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 961.5 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative), While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
The Mobile Messaging Apps market in the U.S. is estimated at 961.5 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.8 Number of Users in Billion (Cumulative) by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 119 Featured)
- Alibaba Group
- Apple Inc.
- BlackBerry Limited
- Facebook Inc.
- Google Inc.
- Hike Ltd.
- Kakao Corp.
- Kik Interactive Inc.
- LINE Corporation
- Snap Inc.
- Tango
- Telegram Messenger LLP
- Tencent Holdings
- Viber Media S.à r.l
- WhatsApp Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646058/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Increased Inclination towards ?Social Connectedness? Builds
Momentum for Messaging Apps
Growing Penetration of Smartphones Turbo Charges Market Growth
Messaging Apps Benefit from Growing Tablet Sales
Positive Trend in Mobile Internet Usage Patterns Elevates
Market Prospects
Factors Catalyzing Messaging Apps to Go ?Mobile?
Tremendous Improvement in the Speed of Mobile Internet
Superior Hardware and Processor
Optimization of Social Networks through Mobiles
Increasing Base of Active Users Drive Opportunities for the
Mobile Messaging Apps Market
Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for
Mobile Messaging Apps
Mobile Messaging Apps - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)
Apple Inc. (USA)
BlackBerry Limited (Canada)
Facebook, Inc. (USA)
WhatsApp Inc. (USA)
Google, Inc. (USA)
Hike Ltd. (India)
Kakao Corp. (South Korea)
Kik Interactive Inc. (Canada)
LINE Corporation (Japan)
Skype Technologies (Luxembourg)
Snap, Inc. (USA)
Tango (USA)
Telegram Messenger LLP (UAE)
Tencent Holdings Limited (China)
Viber Media S.à r.l (Cyprus)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Messaging Apps Emerge as Next Logical Extension of Social
Networking
Messaging Apps to Surpass SMS as Primary Messaging Medium
Ephemeral Apps Seek Market Prominence
Cloud-based Messaging Apps Exhibit Potential Opportunities
Security Emerges as Main Focus Area in Mobile Messaging
Market Sees Growing Demand for Apps with Advanced Security
Features
Messaging Apps Gain Precedence in Enterprise Environments
Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Instigate a Strong
Business Case for Messaging Apps
Mainstream Image of Enterprise Mobility Extends Opportunities
for Messaging Apps
Increased Reliance on BYOD Props Up Demand for Messaging Apps
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend amongEnterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Messaging Apps for Wearables: The New Fad
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Messaging Apps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Mobile Messaging Apps Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) for Years 2014
through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Mobile Messaging Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in Million
(Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 5: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Mobile Messaging Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 6: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
CHINA
Mobile Messaging Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 7: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Mobile Messaging Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 8: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Messaging Apps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Mobile Messaging Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 10: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Mobile Messaging Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 11: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 12: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Mobile Messaging Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 13: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in Million
(Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
SPAIN
Table 14: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 15: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 16: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Mobile Messaging Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 17: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Messaging Apps by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Messaging
Apps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Mobile Messaging Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 19: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
INDIA
Mobile Messaging Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 20: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
SOUTH KOREA
Table 21: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 22: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile
Messaging Apps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number
of Users in Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
Mobile Messaging Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Messaging Apps by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in Million
(Cumulative) for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Messaging
Apps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 25: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
BRAZIL
Table 26: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
MEXICO
Table 27: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 28: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile
Messaging Apps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number
of Users in Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
MIDDLE EAST
Mobile Messaging Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Messaging Apps by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in Million
(Cumulative) for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Messaging
Apps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 31: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
ISRAEL
Table 32: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 33: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 34: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in Million
(Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 35: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile
Messaging Apps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number
of Users in Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
AFRICA
Mobile Messaging Apps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 36: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Messaging Apps by Segment - Mobile Messaging Apps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Users in
Million (Cumulative) for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646058/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Mobile Messaging Apps Market to Reach 6.9 Number of Users in Billion (Cumulative) by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Messaging Apps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646058/?utm_source=GNW