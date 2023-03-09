Walden Biosciences Announces Presentation at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Biosciences, Inc. (Walden), a private, venture-backed biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of kidney disease, today announced that Blaine McKee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Walden Biosciences, will present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually from March 13-15, 2023.



The presentation will take place at 8:40 a.m. EST on March 13, 2023.

“We look forward to participating in the Oppenheimer conference as it offers a great opportunity to introduce our breakthrough approaches to treating kidney diseases to an audience of interested healthcare investors,” stated Dr. McKee. “This is an exciting time at Walden Biosciences as we near the filing of an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) and anticipate the initiation of a Phase 1 study for our anti-suPAR antibody. In addition, we have generated significant IND-enabling data for our second product candidate, an orally available small molecule dynamin activator. Behind dynamin, we have further developed our novel biologic addressing fibrosis and senescence, which continues to show promise in preclinical studies.”

About Walden Biosciences

Walden Biosciences is focused on developing breakthrough medicines to treat kidney diseases. Founded by world-renowned renal experts, Walden is applying novel, multi-disciplinary approaches that directly target the kidneys to prevent damage, slow disease progression, and restore kidney function. Walden’s programs address novel targets for therapeutic intervention, directly targeting two cell types in the kidney: podocytes and proximal tubular cells. Dysfunction of these cells are critical hallmarks of the majority of renal diseases. Walden’s clinical-stage program is a humanized antibody that inhibits suPAR, a pro-inflammatory mediator that causes podocyte dysfunction and renal disease. Walden’s second most advanced program is a small molecule that is designed to restore the function of dynamin, an enzyme responsible for the maintenance of the cytoskeletal architecture of podocytes and proximal tubule cells. In addition to the suPAR and dynamin programs, Walden also has a novel anti-fibrotic biologic in preclinical research. All of Walden’s programs offer the promise to deliver disease-modifying, breakthrough therapies to transform the treatment of renal disease. Walden was launched in late 2020 with a $51 million Series A round of financing led by Arch Venture Partners with participation from other leading venture capital firms. For more information, please visit www.waldenbiosciences.com.

