Crozier Announces New Office in Guelph to Support Continued Growth

Guelph, ON, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc. (Crozier), a leading consulting engineering firm in the land development and building industry, is pleased to officially announce the opening of their new office in Guelph, Ontario. The new office location will support the company’s continued business growth as well as its existing employee base who reside in the region.

“As Crozier continues its expansion, we are excited to announce our new office space in Guelph’s downtown core,” says Nick Mocan, President, Crozier. “Guelph is an emerging city for economic growth, rich in talent and a welcoming community. We look forward to bringing on local talent to join us at the Guelph office as we strengthen our service capabilities in this region.”

Headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario, with offices in Toronto, Milton and Bradford, the new Guelph office will be managed by Jurgen Koehler, P.Eng., who began his career with Crozier over a decade ago and is a graduate of University of Guelph’s Bachelor of Engineering program. As a long-time Guelph resident, Jurgen has strong ties to the community and is an active member of the Guelph and District Home Builders Association, Guelph Soccer and other community events and programs.

“I’m thrilled that Crozier Consulting Engineers chose to open an office in downtown Guelph,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie. “We welcome their investment and the job opportunities they offer and look forward to their continued success.”

Crozier is actively recruiting strategic hires in positions within land development engineering and landscape architecture. For all current career opportunities, visit cfcrozier.ca/join-our-team/.

Crozier prioritizes employee personal and professional development with various innovative programs including its First-Time Home Buyers’ Assistance Program, which provides a contribution of up to $20,000 per employee to help fund the down payment on the purchase of their first home. Additional benefits and programs are available to employees at any stage in their career.

The company also offers mentorship opportunities and scholarships. A year ago, Crozier launched a five-year, $25,000 scholarship fund with the University of Guelph which is awarded to one distinguished student each year enrolled in the Bachelor of Engineering program. More information on this year’s recipient will be shared at https://www.cfcrozier.ca/news/company-updates/.

Visit cfcrozier.ca or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter @CrozierEngineer.

About C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc.

Crozier is an employee-owned, leading consulting engineering firm in the land development and building industry. Founded in 2004, Crozier’s growing team of over 250 professionals deliver civil, water resources, transportation, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering services, complemented by hydrogeology, environmental consulting, landscape architecture, and building science services. Headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario, with offices in Milton, Toronto, Bradford, and Guelph, Crozier supports the private sector across Ontario by advancing residential, industrial, commercial, institutional, and First Nations projects. The company continues to diversify with complementary services and expanding its office presence geographically. To learn more about the company, visit cfcrozier.ca.

Attachments