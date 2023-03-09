ProntoForms Reports Annual and Q4 2022 Financial Results

Achieves 11% Annual Growth in Recurring Revenue

OTTAWA, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field intelligence, announced today its annual and fourth quarter (Q4) financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

“In 2022, we grew our recurring revenue by 11% as we continued to develop our enterprise go-to-market teams and by the 4th quarter made solid progress in closing the gap to EBITDA breakeven,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and co-CEO of ProntoForms. “We have achieved notable successes in expanding our footprint in major enterprise customers based on the strong return on investment that our platform continues to deliver. In the last quarter, we announced a major expansion at a global oil company valued at $2.5 million over 5 years.”

“We are rapidly moving to capitalize on the strong satisfaction and ROI that our customers generate through the deployment of our platform. Our sales and marketing efforts are focused on market segments where we have established strong referenceable customer success and are working to create a mature enterprise sales organization to deliver consistently higher growth,” said Philip Deck, ProntoForms’ newly appointed co-CEO. “ProntoForms has made significant progress in establishing ourselves as a mature enterprise competitor and I am excited to lead the completion of the transition.”

Financial Highlights – 2022 Year (All results in USD)

  • Recurring revenue for the year-ended December 31, 2022 increased by 11% to $20.37 million compared to $18.32 million for 2021.
  • Total revenue for the year-ended December 31, 2022 increased by 10% to $21.33 million compared to $19.35 million for 2021.
  • Gross margin for 2022 was $18.18 million or 85% of total revenue compared to $16.39 million or 85% in 2021. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 90% for 2022 compared to 90% for 2021.
  • Loss from operations was $4.33 million, for the year-ended December 31, 2022 up from $4.16 million for 2021.
  • Net loss for the year-ended December 31, 2022 was $4.45 million compared to a net loss of $4.46 million in 2021.
  • As at December 31, 2022, the Company’s cash and net working capital balances were $6.11 million and $2.68 million respectively.

Financial Highlights - 2022 Fourth Quarter

  • Recurring revenue in Q4 2022 increased by 10% to $5.29 million compared to $4.80 million in Q4 2021 and increased by 1% compared to $5.23 million in Q3 2022.
  • Total revenue for Q4 2022 increased by 12% to $5.61 million compared to $5.01 million in Q4 2021 and increased by 3% compared to $5.46 million in Q3 2022.
  • Gross margin for Q4 2022 was 87% of total revenue compared to 84% in Q4 2021 and 85% in Q3 2022. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 91% for Q4 2022 compared to 90% in Q4 2021 and 90% in Q3 2022.
  • Operating loss for Q4 2022 was $0.45 million, down from an operating loss of $1.03 million in Q4 2021 and down from an operating loss of $1.07 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net loss for Q4 2022 was $0.55 million, down from a net loss of $1.12 million in Q4 2021 and down from a net loss of $1.11 million in Q3 2022.

Recent Operational Highlights

Notable new and expansion progress from enterprise customers, including:

  • Energy Sector
    • A global top 20 oil & gas enterprise expanded their deployment of ProntoForms with a five-year $2.5M agreement to support their asset compliance, EHS, work standardization, and leak inspection workflows.
    • A Global 500 oil & gas company expanded their deployment of ProntoForms to support inspections.
    • An energy company expanded their ProntoForms deployment for existing solutions in both the sales and service business groups.
  • Utilities
    • A utility enterprise expanded their deployment of ProntoForms for digital pre-work briefings for risk identification, safety audits, incident reporting, and equipment tracking. The solution is additionally being used for daily jobsite reporting and timesheets.
  • Medical Device Manufacturing
    • A Fortune 500 global medial manufacturer deployed ProntoForms to support their end customer workflows.

Other Highlights

  • Co-CEO Alvaro Pombo was the keynote speaker at Field Service Europe. This was the first time ProntoForms attended the European event to support a continued and growing presence in the European market.
  • ProntoForms launched a new partnership with ServiceNow to provide customers with the best possible field service experience. The new partnership encompasses updates to the product, including data sources, data destinations, and an app-to-app ServiceNow integration.
  • ProntoForms was named the Enterprise Grid Leader for mobile forms automation in G2’s Winter 2022 Grid for the fourth year in a row.

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in field intelligence. The platform’s field workflows and data collection capabilities enable enterprise field teams to optimize decision-making, decrease organizational risk, maximize the uptime of valuable assets, and deliver exceptional service experiences. Over 100,000 subscribers use ProntoForms across multiple use cases, including asset inspection, compliance, installation, repair, maintenance, and environmental, health & safety with quantifiable business impacts. 

The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value, the revenues anticipated to be received by the Company from recent contracts referred to above and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, revenue anticipated from contracts may not be received due to many risks, including factors specific to the customer, and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue. Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Please see “Risk Factors Affecting Future Results” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated March 10, 2021 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors. Please also refer to the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 for a description of how the Company determines and uses ARR. ARR is a key performance indicator used by the Company and is not meant as an indication such amounts will necessarily be included in revenues in any given fiscal year.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
               
For the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(in US dollars)
               
               
     Three months ended Dec 31,  Year ended December 31,
     2022   2021   2022   2021 
               
Revenue:            
 Recurring revenue$5,289,635  $4,795,940  $20,374,733  $18,316,046 
 Professional and other services 321,122   210,783   952,055   1,037,701 
     5,610,757   5,006,723   21,326,788   19,353,747 
               
Cost of revenue (1):           
 Recurring revenue 472,269   495,294   2,109,645   1,831,614 
 Professional and other services 246,937   282,913   1,038,120   1,136,130 
     719,206   778,207   3,147,765   2,967,744 
               
Gross margin 4,891,551   4,228,516   18,179,023   16,386,003 
               
Expenses:            
 Research and development (1) 1,599,196   1,709,265   6,916,115   7,063,717 
 Selling and marketing (1) 2,734,628   2,580,664   11,637,968   9,897,139 
 General and administrative (1) 1,002,856   970,370   3,950,529   3,586,404 
     5,336,680   5,260,299   22,504,612   20,547,260 
               
Loss from operations (445,129)  (1,031,783)  (4,325,589)  (4,161,257)
               
Foreign exchange (loss) gain (22,289)  (58,859)  122,741   (187,301)
Finance costs (83,435)  (29,229)  (245,918)  (115,630)
               
Net loss and comprehensive loss$(550,853) $(1,119,871) $(4,448,766) $(4,464,188)
               
Net loss and comprehensive loss           
 per common share basic and diluted$(0.00) $(0.00) $(0.03) $(0.04)
               
Weighted average number of common shares           
 basic and diluted 128,763,361   125,869,247   128,289,657   125,869,247 
               
(1) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows:       
               
Cost of revenue$12,759  $17,680  $21,607  $40,249 
Research and development 69,787   79,175   298,744   182,214 
Selling and marketing 118,983   151,730   485,720   252,769 
General and administrative 64,457   164,835   427,583   390,836 
Total share-based compensation expense$265,986  $413,420  $1,233,654  $866,068 
               


PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
         
as at December 31, 2022 and 2021
(in US dollars)
         
     December 31,   December 31, 
     2022   2021 
         
Assets      
         
Current assets:     
 Cash and cash equivalents$6,112,071  $6,082,289 
 Accounts receivable 4,179,088   3,199,216 
 Investment tax credits receivable 197,553   117,599 
 Unbilled receivables 88,453   36,406 
 Related party loan receivable 79,331   84,757 
 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,077,015   907,228 
 Contract acquisition costs 311,494   273,062 
     12,045,005   10,700,557 
         
Property, plant and equipment 286,834   331,717 
Contract acquisition costs 190,585   157,693 
Right-of-use asset 148,515   403,143 
    $12,670,939  $11,593,110 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
         
Current liabilities:     
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$2,686,288  $2,533,743 
 Deferred revenue - current portion 6,508,986   5,411,380 
 Lease obligation - current portion 172,947   303,650 
     9,368,221   8,248,773 
         
Long-term debt 6,007,585   3,261,825 
Deferred revenue -   33,068 
Lease obligation -   184,766 
     15,375,806   11,728,432 
         
Shareholders' equity:     
 Share capital 32,166,781   31,141,138 
 Contributed surplus 864,907   864,907 
 Share-based payment reserve 3,398,246   2,544,668 
 Deficit  (39,319,236)  (34,870,470)
 Accumulated other comprehensive income 184,435   184,435 
     (2,704,867)  (135,322)
         
    $12,670,939  $11,593,110 
         


PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
               
For the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(in US dollars)
               
     Three months ended December 31,  Year ended December 31,
     2022   2021   2022   2021 
               
Cash used in:           
               
Operating activities:           
 Net loss$(550,852) $(1,119,871) $(4,448,766) $(4,464,188)
 Items not involving cash:           
  Share-based compensation 265,986   413,420   1,233,654   866,068 
  Accretion on lease obligations 2,964   7,248   18,442   34,823 
  Accretion of transaction costs 2,808   7,045   10,417   28,181 
  Amortization of property, plant and equipment 35,536   39,980   146,596   161,608 
  Amortization of right-of-use asset 63,657   63,657   254,628   254,628 
  Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) 125,793   117,422   (212,496)  193,829 
 Other finance costs 80,333   22,184   235,207   87,449 
 Interest paid (104,143)  (25,371)  (279,903)  (99,809)
 Interest received 23,810   3,187   44,696   12,360 
 Lease interest paid (2,964)  (7,248)  (18,442)  (34,823)
 Changes in non-cash operating working capital items286,911   218,337   (135,900)  862,727 
     229,839   (260,010)  (3,151,867)  (2,097,147)
               
Financing activities           
 Payment of lease obligations (72,183)  (73,748)  (296,834)  (278,666)
 Payment of loan renewal fee -   -   (7,528)  - 
 Proceeds from drawdown of credit facility -   -   3,178,124   - 
 Proceeds from the exercise of options -   22,550   645,567   969,929 
     (72,183)  (51,198)  3,519,329   691,263 
               
Investing activities           
 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (37,739)  (20,096)  (101,324)  (85,803)
     (37,739)  (20,096)  (101,324)  (85,803)
               
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (53,493)  (98,476)  (236,356)  (173,566)
               
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 66,425   (429,780)  29,782   (1,665,253)
               
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,045,647   6,512,069   6,082,289   7,747,542 
               
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$6,112,071  $6,082,289  $6,112,071  $6,082,289 
               

 


