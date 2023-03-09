Else Nutrition Surpasses 11,000 Stores in North America

Else is now a national brand tripling the North American store count, with over 11,000 doors and 25,000 points of distribution.







VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative plant-based baby, toddler, and children's nutrition, announces that its products are now listed in over 11,000 retail stores in North America. Else expects that all of these stores will be selling by Q2 2023. The Company began 2022 with roughly 1,200 retail locations and successfully grew that base by about 10X.

Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition commented, “We are very pleased with the strong retail channel growth we achieved in North America, which surpassed our expectations by a great margin in both pace and scope. We have already become a national brand, trusted by leading retailers, and we expect this trend to continue to grow in the future.

Else began 2022 with roughly 1,200 natural food stores, most of which carried only one SKU; Else Toddler Organic product. At the time, Sprouts Farmers Market was the most prominent retail chain offering Else’s products. One year later, we are proud to announce that we are now listed in over 11,000 stores, and our points of distribution grew from a few thousand to more than 25,000.

Our growth in US mass retailer, drug stores, grocery, and specialty channels demonstrate Else’s growing brand equity and strong consumer demand. We also began our entry into Canada a few months ago with London Drugs and quickly grew to more than 2,000 doors with Metro Ontario and other national grocery and drug retailers soon to be announced.”

For more information, visit: www.elsenutrition.com or follow Else Nutrition on LinkedIn

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. The parent company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTCQX Market under the trading symbol BABYF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth. Else became the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category. It won the 'Best Dairy Alternative' Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo and was a Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category. During September 2022 Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon.

Investor Relations Contact:

RBMG – RB Milestone Group LLC

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

E: Baby@rbmilestone.com

www.rbmilestone.com

Lytham Partners, LLC

Mr. Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

E: shamsian@lythampartners.com

P: 646-829-9701

TSX

Neither the TSX nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on 'management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5d9308b-9174-4170-a636-27d2e783f545