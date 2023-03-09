Auddia Announces Launch of Podcasts in Flagship Mobile App faidr

faidr iOS app now Offers Podcasts Alongside Commercial-Free AM/FM and Company’s Exclusive Content Programming, faidrRadio

First Phase of Superapp Strategy Complete

BOULDER, CO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it has released podcast-listening functionality in the iOS version of its flagship mobile app, faidr.



The Company had planned to launch podcasts in faidr by the end of Q1.

“We’ve had our sights on bringing podcasting into faidr for a while, and we’re very excited that our iOS users can take advantage of commercial-free AM/FM, the exclusive content we continue to add through faidrRadio, and now, their favorite podcasts,” said Auddia’s CEO Michael Lawless. “We pushed the envelope with our proof-of-concept podcast app Vodacast last year, and we plan to bring some of those technological differentiators into the faidr podcast experience later in the year.”

With podcasts now available on faidr, the app has feature parity with the top radio-streaming mobile applications available today. However, no other radio-streaming app can deliver a completely ad-free AM/FM experience other than faidr, which has over 6,200 AM/FM stations, 98% of which are available ad-free.

Auddia will be launching podcasts in its Android app in early Q2. With podcasting now available in iOS, the Company has completed the first phase of its Superapp strategy.

Visit faidr.com for more.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platforms for audio, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, music, and other audio content. Auddia’s flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings three industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station; podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and create new revenue streams for podcasters; and a proprietary chat interface for music. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. All differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences.

For more information visit: www.auddia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

