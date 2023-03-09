BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Annual Report for 2022 has been published 

English Finnish

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, 9 March 2023, 2:00 PM



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc Annual Report for 2022 has been published 9 March 2023. The publication is attached to this release and can be found at https://www.bbs-artebone.fi/investors/financial-reports/.

The publication includes the English translation of the Annual Report and the Audited Financial Statements for 2022. The English translation of the Financial Statements for Financial Year 2022 is also available on company’s website at https://www.bbs-artebone.fi/investors/financial-reports/.





