Biological Skin Substitutes Market Size Expected to Hit US$ 4.19 billion by 2030, Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global biological skin substitutes market was valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.75 % to reach US$ 4.19 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

The primary factors driving the growth of the global biological skin substitutes market are the increasing number of burn injuries, the growing demand for skin replacement surgeries due to injuries, and the advancements in technology and innovation.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, the increasing awareness of skin substitutes among surgeons and physicians, and the growing geriatric population are expected to fuel the market revenue growth in forecast years. Furthermore, the increasing investments in research and development of skin substitutes, the rising demand for aesthetic procedures, and technological advancements are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the biological skin substitutes market during the forecast period. The emergence of new market players and the implementation of advanced marketing strategies are all contributing to the growth of the biological skin substitutes market.

Biological Skin Substitutes Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 1.5 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 4.19 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.75% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Product Type, Application, End Use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Based on product type, the global biological skin substitutes market has been segmented into:

Human Donor Tissue-Derived Products

Biosynthetic Products

Animal-Derived Products

Human donor tissue-derived products and animal-derived products are expected to show steady revenue growth. However, the biosynthetic segment is anticipated to show high revenue growth in the forecast period. The segment is divided sub-segmented into allografts, amnion, and cultured epithelial autografts. Similarly, the biosynthetic products segment is again segmented into collagen and polyglactin.

Among human donor tissue-derived products the allografts accounted for the highest revenue share. Allografts skin substitutes have many advantages over traditional grafting methods. They can provide a better cosmetic result, as they are less likely to scar or cause deformity. They are also easy to apply and require less time for recovery. Additionally, they are less likely to cause infections, as they are not as vulnerable to bacterial contamination. Allografts biological skin substitutes are also much more affordable than traditional grafting methods.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

Based on end use, the global biological skin substitutes market has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Wound Care Centers

Others

In 2021, the hospital held largest revenue share of the market. In order to treat burn patients and other skin-related conditions hospitals can make an easy access to biological skin substitutes. Additionally, the existence of skilled management and reimbursement policies in hospitals also contributes to rising demand for the hospital segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global biological skin substitutes market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America region dominated the global biological skin substitutes market. The availability of improved healthcare infrastructure, rising per capita income and increasing research and development are the key factors supporting the market revenue growth.

Moreover, rising incidences of burns in the region are also fueling the market revenue share. For instance, according to the American Burn Association, 128 burn centers received admission for more than 60% of the anticipated acute hospitalizations for burns in the US in 2019.

The presence of key players, mergers between the major companies in the healthcare devices for research and development in skin substitutes, FDA approvals, and new product launches are expected to drive the global skin substitutes market.

European region for biological skin substitutes market is characterized by the presence of a favorable regulatory landscape for biological skin substitutes, with many countries allowing their use in a variety of clinical settings. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of skin diseases and burns in the region, as well as the growing awareness of the availability of such products, are other factors driving the market. Moreover, the increasing focus of key players on expanding their product portfolios and their easy accessibility is driving the market in biological skin substitutes market in Europe.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global biological skin substitutes market are:

Organogenesis, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Smith and Nephew Plc

Mimdex Group

Stratatech Corporation

Tissue Regenix Group plc

Amarantus BioSciences Holdings

Allergan plc

Lifenet Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Years - 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL BIOLOGICAL SKIN SUBSTITUTES - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Human Donor Tissue-derived Products Allografts Amnion Cultured Epithelial Autografts (CEA) Biosynthetic Products Collagen Polyglactin Others GLOBAL BIOLOGICAL SKIN SUBSTITUTES - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Acute Wounds Surgery & Trauma Burn Injuries Chronic Wounds Diabetes Foot Ulcers Venous Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Other Chronic Wounds GLOBAL BIOLOGICAL SKIN SUBSTITUTES - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USE Hospitals Home Healthcare Wound Care Centers Others

TOC Continued..

