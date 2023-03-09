Harvard Bioscience Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOLLISTON, Mass., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.



Our fourth quarter revenues were $28.4 million, down 14% versus the comparable prior year period, including a negative currency impact of $1.0 million. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, our cellular and molecular product revenues were roughly flat after adjusting for currency impacts. Pre-clinical revenue was down from prior year, with demand showing signs of recovery as ordering activity increased late in the quarter.

Jim Green, Chairman and CEO, concluded, “Looking to the future, I am excited about our pivot from cost optimization to profitable growth. We completed our previously announced portfolio optimization and related cost actions in Q4. We expect that our recently launched products and anticipated new growth in consumables and services will support 2023 reported revenue growth in the low-to-mid single digits. We expect improving gross margin and significant expansion of adjusted EBITDA margins in 2023. With anticipated improvements in margin and working capital, we plan to pay down debt and reduce our leverage ratio closer to 2 times by year end.”

Quarterly Financial Results Summary Q4'22 Q4'21 Revenues $ 28.4 M $ 33.1 M Operating (Loss) Income (GAAP) $ (0.5 ) M $ 1.7 M Adjusted Operating Income $ 3.4 M $ 5.3 M Operating Margin (GAAP) (1.6 ) % 5.1 % Adjusted Operating Margin 11.9 % 16.0 % Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) (1.7 ) M 1.0 M Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share (GAAP) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 Diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 0.04 $ 0.08 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.7 M $ 5.7 M Net Debt* $ 43.2 M $ 41.6 M * Debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents

For more details on performance for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, a presentation that will be referenced during the webcast referenced below will be posted to our Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins.

This press release includes certain financial information presented on an adjusted, or non-GAAP, basis. For additional information on the Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this press release, we have included non-GAAP financial information including adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the underlying operations of the business. For the periods presented, these non-GAAP financial measures have excluded certain expenses and income resulting from items that we do not believe are representative of the underlying operations of the business. Items excluded include stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, litigation settlement, restructuring and other costs, and income taxes. They also exclude the tax impact of the reconciling items. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial information is important in comparing current results with prior period results and is useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing the Company’s operating performance. Non-GAAP historical financial statement information included herein is accompanied by a reconciliation to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure which are included as exhibits below in this press release.

The non-GAAP financial information provided in this press release should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the financial information provided and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different than other companies’ non-GAAP financial information.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by our use of such words as "will," "guidance," "objectives," "optimistic," "potential," "future," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "continue," "drive," "strategy," "potential," "potentially," "growth," "long-term," "projects," "projected," "intends," "believes," "goals," "sees," "seek," "develop," "possible," "new," "emerging," "opportunity," "pursue" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this press release or that may be made during our conference call may include, but are not limited to, statements or inferences about the Company's or management's beliefs or expectations, the Company's anticipated future revenues and earnings, the strength of the Company's market position and business model, industry outlook, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain disruptions on the Company’s business, the Company's business strategy, the positioning of the Company for growth, the market demand and opportunity for the Company's current products, or products it is developing or intends to develop, and the Company's plans, objectives and intentions that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. The Company's results may also be affected by factors of which the Company is not currently aware. The Company may not update these forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Revenues $ 28,427 $ 33,055 $ 113,335 $ 118,904 Cost of revenues 12,594 13,495 52,516 51,252 Gross profit 15,833 19,560 60,819 67,652 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 5,948 7,343 25,041 24,642 General and administrative expenses 5,863 6,115 24,493 24,305 Research and development expenses 2,849 2,951 12,329 10,799 Amortization of intangible assets 1,630 1,452 6,122 5,840 Settlement of litigation, net - - (233 ) - Total operating expenses 16,290 17,861 67,752 65,586 Operating (loss) income (457 ) 1,699 (6,933 ) 2,066 Interest and other expense, net (435 ) (568 ) (2,246 ) (2,206 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (892 ) 1,131 (9,179 ) (140 ) Income tax expense 774 170 337 148 Net (loss) income $ (1,666 ) $ 961 $ (9,516 ) $ (288 ) (Loss) income per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.23 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average common shares: Basic 42,102 40,840 41,413 40,343 Diluted 42,102 43,372 41,413 40,343





HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,508 $ 7,821 Accounts receivables 16,705 21,834 Inventories 26,439 27,587 Other current assets 3,472 4,341 Total current assets 51,124 61,583 Property, plant and equipment 3,366 3,415 Goodwill and other intangibles 77,274 85,074 Other long-term assets 13,596 12,272 Total assets $ 145,360 $ 162,344 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current portion, long-term debt $ 3,811 $ 3,235 Other current liabilities 19,438 22,081 Total current liabilities 23,249 25,316 Long-term debt, net 43,013 45,095 Other long-term liabilities 6,878 8,532 Stockholders’ equity 72,220 83,401 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 145,360 $ 162,344





HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) Year Ended 2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (9,516 ) $ (288 ) Adjustments to operating cash flows 7,952 11,740 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,716 (10,190 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,152 1,262 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,590 ) (1,195 ) Additions to intangible assets - (150 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,590 ) (1,345 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowing from revolving line of credit 7,800 4,250 Repayment of revolving line of credit (6,400 ) (2,200 ) Repayment of term debt (3,186 ) (2,000 ) Payments of debt issuance costs - (102 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options and stock purchases 577 3,314 Taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,628 ) (3,514 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,837 ) (252 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (38 ) (161 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,313 ) (496 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 7,821 8,317 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 4,508 $ 7,821



