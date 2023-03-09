New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Outdoor LED Display Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Color Display, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428298/?utm_source=GNW



The global outdoor LED display market size is expected to reach USD 23,381.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing demand for digital advertising and the rising popularity of large-scale events drive market growth. The expansion of exhibitions and sports events, ceremonies, seminars, and other similar events are the key factors for the market for outdoor displays. Sponsors can more efficiently present information about their company’s products and services and reach a larger audience at a lower cost using displays at popular events to advertise and display their offerings to potential consumers.



The increased use of advanced technology tools and devices in human lives in recent years has resulted in a strong demand for electronics worldwide.Digital displays have grown increasingly important in a digital society, with tremendous improvements in display technology during the last decade and the introduction of interactive displays that can take user commands via touch, stylus, or other peripheral devices.



Interactive displays are widely used in various sectors for a wide range of applications and their demand is expected to increase in the near future, thanks to a growing set of applications, increased investments in R&D, increased gamification, growing digitization, rising internet penetration, and changing consumer preference for technologies.



Interactive LED displays are widely used in various sectors for a wide range of applications and their demand is expected to increase in the near future, thanks to a growing set of applications, increased investments in R&D, increased gamification, growing digitization, rising internet penetration, and changing consumer preference for technologies. The increasing use of touchscreen tables in the hospitality industry is also likely to drive the demand for interactive LED displays.



Advancements in LED technology have enabled vendors to offer high quality displays that are bright, energy-efficient, and have a long lifespan.The proliferation of smart city solutions has increased in North America as several countries are implementing digital signage to provide real-time information to citizens.



Outdoor LED displays are widely used in transportation hubs such as airports and train stations to inform passengers of flight schedules, arrivals and departures, and other important updates.



• In February 2023, Daktronics Inc., a provider of visual communication and dynamic audio systems, partnered with Drexel University, in Pennsylvania, U.S. to manufacture and install an indoor audio system and twenty-two new LED displays at the university campus at the Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The installation features a five-display center-hung design completed ahead of the 2022 winter sports season.

• The individually mounted segment is expected to hold the largest market share and expand at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2030. The growing need for huge displays with long viewing distances is projected to push commercial builders and retailers to use this technology

• The full color display segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The benefit of a full-color display is that it can create realistic, high-quality images, which makes it perfect for use in settings where visibility is crucial, including indirect sunlight

• India, China and Japan are the main source market for outdoor LED displays. The demand for digital signage solutions is growing in the retail and tourism industries with the growing popularity of outdoor entertainment

