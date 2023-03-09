New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dual SIM Smartphones Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646050/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Dual SIM Smartphones Market to Reach 4.6 Billion Units by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dual SIM Smartphones estimated at 1.6 Billion Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 4.6 Billion Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 464.7 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Dual SIM Smartphones market in the U.S. is estimated at 464.7 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 792.2 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 106 Featured)

- Asustek Computer Inc.

- BBK Electronics Corp.

- Coolpad

- G`Five International Ltd.

- Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd.

- HTC Corporation

- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

- Lenovo

- LG Electronics

- Meizu Telecom Equipment Co. Ltd.

- Micromax Informatics Ltd.

- Microsoft Corp.

- Motorola Mobility LLC

- OPPO Electronics Corp.

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- Sony Mobile Communications Inc.

- TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd.

- Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

- ZTE Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Mobile Communications Sector: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Smartphone Stirs the Dynamics in the World Communications Sector

Dual SIM Smartphones: The Power of Two Smartphones in One Device

Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable for Dual SIM Smartphones

Developing Countries Continue to Dominate Global Sales & Offer

Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Dual SIM Smartphones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Asustek Computer, Inc. (Taiwan)

BBK Electronics Corp. (China)

OPPO Electronics Corp. (China)

Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Coolpad (Cayman Islands)

G’Five International Ltd. (China)

Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd. (China)

HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Lenovo (China)

Motorola Mobility LLC (USA)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

Meizu Telecom Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

Micromax Informatics Ltd. (India)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Sony Mobile Communications, Inc. (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd. (China)

Xiaomi (China)

ZTE Corporation (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Amid Rising Popularity of

Mobile Devices Offering Enhanced Portability & Flexibility

Consumer Interest for More than One SIM Builds Momentum for

Dual SIM Devices

Key Facts Reflecting Rising Popularity of Dual SIM Smartphones

Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth

Advanced Dual SIM Smartphones from Leading Mobile Vendors

Drives Momentum

Select Innovative & Technically Advanced Dual SIM Smartphones:

Model Name, Company Name, and Noteworthy Features

Prevailing Trends in the Mobile Device Landscape Strongly Favor

Wider Uptake of Dual SIM Smartphones

Exponential Rise in 4G LTE Networks

Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Mobile Data

Social Networking on the Move

Proliferation of Wireless Gaming

Growing Enterprise Mobility and the BYOD Culture

Android OS Crafts Stellar Momentum in Dual SIM Smartphone Vertical

Latest Android OS Versions Enhance Device Functionality

Replacement Sales Spur Demand

Dual SIM Smartphones as Entertainment Devices Heralds the

Advent of Dual SIM ?Phablets?

Value-Added Services Elevate Scope & Span of Dual SIM Smartphones

E-Marketing Channels Emerge Into a Major Retailing Avenue

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Rising Living Standards

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Issues & Challenges Curtailing Market Prospects for Dual SIM

Smartphones

Triple SIM Smartphones

Technical Widgets for Converting Single SIM Phones to Dual SIM

Onoff App and SIM Card Adapters

e-SIM Cards

Fake Devices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

