Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Dual SIM Smartphones Market to Reach 4.6 Billion Units by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dual SIM Smartphones estimated at 1.6 Billion Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 4.6 Billion Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 464.7 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR
The Dual SIM Smartphones market in the U.S. is estimated at 464.7 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 792.2 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Mobile Communications Sector: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Smartphone Stirs the Dynamics in the World Communications Sector
Dual SIM Smartphones: The Power of Two Smartphones in One Device
Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable for Dual SIM Smartphones
Developing Countries Continue to Dominate Global Sales & Offer
Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Dual SIM Smartphones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Asustek Computer, Inc. (Taiwan)
BBK Electronics Corp. (China)
OPPO Electronics Corp. (China)
Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
Coolpad (Cayman Islands)
G’Five International Ltd. (China)
Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd. (China)
HTC Corporation (Taiwan)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Lenovo (China)
Motorola Mobility LLC (USA)
LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
Meizu Telecom Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)
Micromax Informatics Ltd. (India)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Sony Mobile Communications, Inc. (Japan)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd. (China)
Xiaomi (China)
ZTE Corporation (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Amid Rising Popularity of
Mobile Devices Offering Enhanced Portability & Flexibility
Consumer Interest for More than One SIM Builds Momentum for
Dual SIM Devices
Key Facts Reflecting Rising Popularity of Dual SIM Smartphones
Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth
Advanced Dual SIM Smartphones from Leading Mobile Vendors
Drives Momentum
Select Innovative & Technically Advanced Dual SIM Smartphones:
Model Name, Company Name, and Noteworthy Features
Prevailing Trends in the Mobile Device Landscape Strongly Favor
Wider Uptake of Dual SIM Smartphones
Exponential Rise in 4G LTE Networks
Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies
Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Mobile Data
Social Networking on the Move
Proliferation of Wireless Gaming
Growing Enterprise Mobility and the BYOD Culture
Android OS Crafts Stellar Momentum in Dual SIM Smartphone Vertical
Latest Android OS Versions Enhance Device Functionality
Replacement Sales Spur Demand
Dual SIM Smartphones as Entertainment Devices Heralds the
Advent of Dual SIM ?Phablets?
Value-Added Services Elevate Scope & Span of Dual SIM Smartphones
E-Marketing Channels Emerge Into a Major Retailing Avenue
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Rising Living Standards
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Issues & Challenges Curtailing Market Prospects for Dual SIM
Smartphones
Triple SIM Smartphones
Technical Widgets for Converting Single SIM Phones to Dual SIM
Onoff App and SIM Card Adapters
e-SIM Cards
Fake Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
