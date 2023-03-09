New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Content Filtering Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646047/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Web Content Filtering Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Web Content Filtering estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.6% over the period 2022-2030. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 17.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR



The Web Content Filtering market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 11.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

The Internet Connected World and its Share of Challenges

Recent Market Activity

Cyber Security Tools Gain Prominence Amid Growing Online

Security Issues

Web Content Filtering - A Growing Segment in Cyber Security Market

Market Outlook

Web Filtering Solutions Find Steady Growth Prospects Amid

Surging Cyberattacks

Developed Markets Lead while Developing Regions to Lend Traction

Corporate Information Assets - Vulnerable as Ever

Ranking as per Frequency of Data Breaches by Industry

Increasing Web 2.0 & E-Mail Threats Boost Demand for Content

Filtering Products

Industry Moves to New Approaches in Web-traffic Filtering and

Categorization

Content Filtering Functionality Sees Paradigm Shift

Static Website Blacklists No Longer Solve the Purpose

Upgradeability Capabilities Come to the Fore with Growing

Bandwidth Usage

Web & Spam Filtering Solutions to Prevent Ransomware Attacks

Integration of Multiple Functions in Content Filtering

Solutions - The Present Trend, Advantages and Issues

Content Filtering an Integral Part of Unified Threat Management

(UTM)

XTMs Emerge as More Potential Tool

Disaggregation of Filtering Administration Gains Importance

Email Filtering - Largely Focused on Incoming Emails

Messaging Security - A Growing Secure Content Management Solution

Increasing IMing Drives Need for IM Filtering

VoIP Filtering Gains Popularity

Inherent Inefficiencies in On-Premise Implementations Drives

Demand for Cloud Solutions

Key Disadvantages of On-site Security Implementations

Web Content Filtering - Concerns and Challenges

Risks of Latency - A Major Challenge Ahead

Web Content Filtering - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alps System Integration Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

ContentKeeper Technologies Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Digital Arts Inc. (Japan)

Forcepoint LLC (USA)

Fortinet, Inc. (USA)

Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

McAfee, LLC (USA)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (USA)

Sangfor Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Sophos Ltd. (UK)

Symantec Corporation (USA)

TitanHQ (Ireland)

Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)

Zscaler, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Internet User Base Generates Significant Market

Opportunities

Rise in Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Adoption of Web

Content Filtering

Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Robust Demand for Web

Filtering

Trojan: Fastest Growing Data-Stealing Malware

APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat - Create Business

Case for Web Content Filtering

Hactivism on the Prowl - Creates Need for Efficient Cyber

Security Solutions

Conflicting Web Needs Drive Need for Flexible Solutions

Individual Filtering Solutions See Changes in Functionality in

Response to Evolving Needs

Complimentary Endpoint Web Filtering Technique Gains Favor

Endpoint Web Filtering Extends Infection Risk Control Beyond

Organizational Networks

Growing Use of Advanced Digital Platforms Make Enterprises

Highly Vulnerable to Security Threats

Growing BYOD Phenomenon Drives Adoption of Web Content

Filtering Solutions

Growth in Adoption of Mobile End-Points in Enterprises Make

Enterprise Endpoint Security a Major Necessity

Security Solutions Focusing on Smartphone Security Gains Rapid

Adoption

Industry Still Underprepared to Tackle Mobile Security Concerns

Threat from Social Networking Sites Drives Demand for

Information Security Solutions

Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of IT

Security Solutions

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses - A Lucrative Market Segment

Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continue to Drive Demand for

Web Filtering Solutions



