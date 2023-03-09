New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Content Filtering Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646047/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Web Content Filtering Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Web Content Filtering estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.6% over the period 2022-2030. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 17.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR
The Web Content Filtering market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 11.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured)
- Alps System Integration Co., Ltd.
- Barracuda Networks, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- ContentKeeper Technologies Pty. Ltd.
- Digital Arts Inc.
- Forcepoint LLC
- Fortinet, Inc.
- Kaspersky Lab
- McAfee, LLC
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- Sangfor Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Sophos Ltd.
- Symantec Corporation
- Zscaler, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
The Internet Connected World and its Share of Challenges
Recent Market Activity
Cyber Security Tools Gain Prominence Amid Growing Online
Security Issues
Web Content Filtering - A Growing Segment in Cyber Security Market
Market Outlook
Web Filtering Solutions Find Steady Growth Prospects Amid
Surging Cyberattacks
Developed Markets Lead while Developing Regions to Lend Traction
Corporate Information Assets - Vulnerable as Ever
Ranking as per Frequency of Data Breaches by Industry
Increasing Web 2.0 & E-Mail Threats Boost Demand for Content
Filtering Products
Industry Moves to New Approaches in Web-traffic Filtering and
Categorization
Content Filtering Functionality Sees Paradigm Shift
Static Website Blacklists No Longer Solve the Purpose
Upgradeability Capabilities Come to the Fore with Growing
Bandwidth Usage
Web & Spam Filtering Solutions to Prevent Ransomware Attacks
Integration of Multiple Functions in Content Filtering
Solutions - The Present Trend, Advantages and Issues
Content Filtering an Integral Part of Unified Threat Management
(UTM)
XTMs Emerge as More Potential Tool
Disaggregation of Filtering Administration Gains Importance
Email Filtering - Largely Focused on Incoming Emails
Messaging Security - A Growing Secure Content Management Solution
Increasing IMing Drives Need for IM Filtering
VoIP Filtering Gains Popularity
Inherent Inefficiencies in On-Premise Implementations Drives
Demand for Cloud Solutions
Key Disadvantages of On-site Security Implementations
Web Content Filtering - Concerns and Challenges
Risks of Latency - A Major Challenge Ahead
Web Content Filtering - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alps System Integration Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Barracuda Networks, Inc. (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
ContentKeeper Technologies Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
Digital Arts Inc. (Japan)
Forcepoint LLC (USA)
Fortinet, Inc. (USA)
Kaspersky Lab (Russia)
McAfee, LLC (USA)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (USA)
Sangfor Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Sophos Ltd. (UK)
Symantec Corporation (USA)
TitanHQ (Ireland)
Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)
Zscaler, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Internet User Base Generates Significant Market
Opportunities
Rise in Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Adoption of Web
Content Filtering
Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Robust Demand for Web
Filtering
Trojan: Fastest Growing Data-Stealing Malware
APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat - Create Business
Case for Web Content Filtering
Hactivism on the Prowl - Creates Need for Efficient Cyber
Security Solutions
Conflicting Web Needs Drive Need for Flexible Solutions
Individual Filtering Solutions See Changes in Functionality in
Response to Evolving Needs
Complimentary Endpoint Web Filtering Technique Gains Favor
Endpoint Web Filtering Extends Infection Risk Control Beyond
Organizational Networks
Growing Use of Advanced Digital Platforms Make Enterprises
Highly Vulnerable to Security Threats
Growing BYOD Phenomenon Drives Adoption of Web Content
Filtering Solutions
Growth in Adoption of Mobile End-Points in Enterprises Make
Enterprise Endpoint Security a Major Necessity
Security Solutions Focusing on Smartphone Security Gains Rapid
Adoption
Industry Still Underprepared to Tackle Mobile Security Concerns
Threat from Social Networking Sites Drives Demand for
Information Security Solutions
Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of IT
Security Solutions
Small and Mid-Sized Businesses - A Lucrative Market Segment
Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continue to Drive Demand for
Web Filtering Solutions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
