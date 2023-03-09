Turkey Diagnostic Labs Market Report 2022: Increasing Healthcare Expenses Drive Growth

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Diagnostic Labs Market, By Provider Type (Hospital, Stand-Alone Centre, Diagnostic Chains), By Test Type (Radiology v/s Pathology), By End User (Corporate Clients, Walk-ins, Referrals), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Turkey diagnostic labs market is bound to experience impressive growth with anticipated CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of increasing demands for the early diagnosis of the diseases.

Expanding healthcare industry in the country and thus supported expansion in the healthcare facilities with advanced infrastructure is further driving the growth of the Turkey diagnostic labs market in the upcoming five years.



Increasing Healthcare Expenses Drive Market Growth



Turkey healthcare system is a complex structure and involves investment and expenses through multiple channels. The growing population of the country demands better healthcare & patient care services. In 2020, the population of the country reached over 83 million. Also, the healthcare expenditures in the year 2020, amounted to USD35 billion that accounted for 4.7% of the country's GDP.



The increased expenses come from government based investments and private direct investments in the healthcare advancement including development of diagnostic labs, thus supporting the growth of the Turkey diagnostic labs market in the upcoming five years. Further investment in the construction industry to develop technologically advanced diagnostic labs is also anticipated to substantiate the growth of the Turkey diagnostic labs market in the next five years.



Technological Advancement Supports Market Growth



Early and efficient diagnosis demands have created surge in the demands for technologically advanced medical devices that are utilized for the diagnosis purposes. Diagnostic devices like magnetic resonance imaging apparatuses, temperature sensors or pacemakers, etc. are actively utilized for the diagnosis of chronic diseases. With increasing instances of chronic diseases, the demand for advanced setup to perform the diagnostic tests using these devices require proper infrastructure and thus aid to the growth of the Turkey diagnostic labs market in the future five years.



Government Schemes Aids Market Growth



Turkey government is actively supporting the growth of the healthcare industry. Along with financial investments, the government provides favorable bills & policies that supports the expansion of healthcare industry.

With the adoption of Health Insurance Certificate, and its online formats to maintain the details of the patients to easier management of the patients' records The government is also planning to issue government employees with credit card-like social security cards, which can be easily swiped to provide hospitals and pharmacies with their insurance details.



Report Scope:



In this report, Turkey diagnostic labs market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Turkey Diagnostic Labs Market, By Provider Type:

Hospital

Stand-Alone Centre

Diagnostic Chains

Turkey Diagnostic Labs Market, By Test Type:

Radiology

Pathology

Turkey Diagnostic Labs Market, By End User:

Corporate Clients

Walk-ins

Referrals

Turkey Diagnostic Labs Market, By Region:

Marmara Region

Central Anatolia

Aegean Region

Mediterranean Region

Black Sea Region

South Eastern Anatolia Region

Eastern Anatolia Region

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Turkey Diagnostic Labs Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Turkey Diagnostic Labs Market Outlook



7. Turkey Hospital Diagnostic Labs Market Outlook



8. Turkey Stand Alone Diagnostic Labs Market Outlook



9. Turkey Diagnostic Chains Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Turkey Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Synevo Medical Laboratories

Duzen Laboratories Group

Istanbul Laboratory & Screening Center

Hekimoglu Imaging Center

Synlab Laboratories





