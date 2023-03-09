Electric Motor Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Industrial Automation Bodes Well for the Sector

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Motor Market, By Motor Type, By Voltage, By Application, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increasing use of electric vehicles and the demand for industrial automation are some of the major factors driving the electric motors market. The major players in the electric motors industry are focusing on innovation and development of highly efficient and energy-efficient electric motors. These companies are constantly investing in R&D activities to develop new and advanced electric motors. Moreover, the rapid urbanization in this region is expected to generate revenue for the market.



However, the lack of awareness about energy-efficient products is a major constraint on the market's growth.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global electric motor market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global electric motor market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Nidec Corporation, AMETEK Inc., ABB Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Regal Rexnord Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Weg SA, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global electric motor market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global electric motor market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Electric Motor Market, By Motor Type

AC

DC

Global Electric Motor Market, By Voltage

Less Than 1 kV

Between 1 kV - 6 kV

Higher Than 6 kV

Global Electric Motor Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Automotive

Industrial

Global Electric Motor Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd

AMETEK Inc.

Regal Rexnord Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company

Toshiba Corp.

Weg SA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Ltd

Nidec Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $126.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $219.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Electric Motor Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Electric Motor Market, By Motor Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)

6. Global Electric Motor Market, By Voltage, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)

7. Global Electric Motor Market, By Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)

8. Global Electric Motor Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Section

