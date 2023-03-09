New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01048425/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market to Reach $162.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors estimated at US$20 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$162.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 29.9% over the period 2022-2030. Swipe, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 31.8% CAGR and reach US$151 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Area segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.8% CAGR
The Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 28.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.1% and 24.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured)
- Egis Technology Inc.
- Fingerprint Cards AB
- Fujitsu Limited
- IDEX ASA
- Jiangsu Winch Corp., Ltd.
- Microchip Technology, Inc.
- NEXT Biometrics Group ASA
- Synaptics, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01048425/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Fingerprint Biometrics: An Introduction
Comparative Analysis of Various Biometric Technology Traits
Recent Market Activity
Review of Fingerprint Biometrics Market
Sensors - A Key Element of Fingerprint System
Limitations of Traditional Technologies Drive Focus on Silicon-
Based Fingerprint Sensors
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Scenario
Outlook
Swipe Sensors Continue to Dominate
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Egis Technology Inc. (Taiwan)
Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden)
FUJITSU (Japan)
Hangzhou Synochip Data Security Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
IDEX ASA (Norway)
Jiangsu Winch Corp., Ltd. (China)
Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)
NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Norway)
Synaptics Incorporated (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Advancements to Spearhead Market Growth
Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor - Evolve as a More Accurate
Technology
Stringent Governmental Regulations to Propel Biometric Market
Expanding e-Governance Projects Drive Opportunities
General Acceptance of Biometric Authentication Technology Bodes
Well for Market
Flexible Fingerprint Sensors Add Value to Biometric Applications
Flexible Fingerprint Sensors in IoT Applications
Introducing Flexible Fingerprint sensors into Products
Non-Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems in Logical
Access Control Applications - Major Application Area for
Silicon Based Fingerprint Sensors
Notebooks with Fingerprint Scanning Feature - The Largest End-
Use Application Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Wireless Devices to Lend Significant Traction in Coming Years
Select Smartphone Models with Fingerprint Recognition Technology
Display-Based Fingerprint Sensors Gain Attention
In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Technology Based Phones Set to
Register Exponential Growth
Vivo Develops World?s First In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
Based Smartphone
Expected Rise in Use of Fingerprint Recognition for Internet
Applications to Drive Demand for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors
Physical Access Control Implementations Turning into Mainstream
End-Use Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Consumer & Private Sector Fingerprint Recognition Applications -
Major Revenue Contributors
Workforce Mobility & BYOD Strategies in Enterprises to Drive
Demand for Silicon Based Fingerprint Recognition for Mobile
Devices
Key Statistical Data
Growing Adoption in Banking & Financial Services Sector
Fingerprint Biometrics Identify Potential Opportunities in
Retail Vertical
Biometrics Technology Becomes Indispensable in Identity
Verification & Access Control at Airports
Fingerprint Biometrics: The Preferred Choice in Immigration
Control & Travel Document Verification
Market Challenges
Hygiene Issues Take Centre Stage
Fingerprints Forgery - A Major Issue
Challenges Faced by Silicon Chip Fingerprint Sensor Manufacturers
Public Apprehensions Mar Wider Adoption of Fingerprint
Identification
Issues with Fingerprint Capturing Pose Significant Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Swipe
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Swipe by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Swipe by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Area
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Area by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Area by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Notebooks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Notebooks by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Notebooks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Access Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Physical Access Control by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Physical Access Control
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Wireless Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Wireless Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swipe
and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,
Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and
Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,
Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and
Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,
Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and
Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,
Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and
Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,
Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and
Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,
Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and
Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,
Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and
Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,
Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and
Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swipe
and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,
Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and
Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application -
Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access
Control and Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application -
Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access
Control and Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application -
Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access
Control and Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01048425/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market to Reach $162.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01048425/?utm_source=GNW