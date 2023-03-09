New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01048425/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market to Reach $162.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors estimated at US$20 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$162.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 29.9% over the period 2022-2030. Swipe, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 31.8% CAGR and reach US$151 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Area segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.8% CAGR



The Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 28.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.1% and 24.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured)

- Egis Technology Inc.

- Fingerprint Cards AB

- Fujitsu Limited

- IDEX ASA

- Jiangsu Winch Corp., Ltd.

- Microchip Technology, Inc.

- NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

- Synaptics, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01048425/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Fingerprint Biometrics: An Introduction

Comparative Analysis of Various Biometric Technology Traits

Recent Market Activity

Review of Fingerprint Biometrics Market

Sensors - A Key Element of Fingerprint System

Limitations of Traditional Technologies Drive Focus on Silicon-

Based Fingerprint Sensors

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Scenario

Outlook

Swipe Sensors Continue to Dominate

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Egis Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden)

FUJITSU (Japan)

Hangzhou Synochip Data Security Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

IDEX ASA (Norway)

Jiangsu Winch Corp., Ltd. (China)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Norway)

Synaptics Incorporated (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements to Spearhead Market Growth

Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor - Evolve as a More Accurate

Technology

Stringent Governmental Regulations to Propel Biometric Market

Expanding e-Governance Projects Drive Opportunities

General Acceptance of Biometric Authentication Technology Bodes

Well for Market

Flexible Fingerprint Sensors Add Value to Biometric Applications

Flexible Fingerprint Sensors in IoT Applications

Introducing Flexible Fingerprint sensors into Products

Non-Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems in Logical

Access Control Applications - Major Application Area for

Silicon Based Fingerprint Sensors

Notebooks with Fingerprint Scanning Feature - The Largest End-

Use Application Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors

Wireless Devices to Lend Significant Traction in Coming Years

Select Smartphone Models with Fingerprint Recognition Technology

Display-Based Fingerprint Sensors Gain Attention

In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Technology Based Phones Set to

Register Exponential Growth

Vivo Develops World?s First In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Based Smartphone

Expected Rise in Use of Fingerprint Recognition for Internet

Applications to Drive Demand for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors

Physical Access Control Implementations Turning into Mainstream

End-Use Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors

Consumer & Private Sector Fingerprint Recognition Applications -

Major Revenue Contributors

Workforce Mobility & BYOD Strategies in Enterprises to Drive

Demand for Silicon Based Fingerprint Recognition for Mobile

Devices

Key Statistical Data

Growing Adoption in Banking & Financial Services Sector

Fingerprint Biometrics Identify Potential Opportunities in

Retail Vertical

Biometrics Technology Becomes Indispensable in Identity

Verification & Access Control at Airports

Fingerprint Biometrics: The Preferred Choice in Immigration

Control & Travel Document Verification

Market Challenges

Hygiene Issues Take Centre Stage

Fingerprints Forgery - A Major Issue

Challenges Faced by Silicon Chip Fingerprint Sensor Manufacturers

Public Apprehensions Mar Wider Adoption of Fingerprint

Identification

Issues with Fingerprint Capturing Pose Significant Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Swipe

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Swipe by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Swipe by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Area

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Area by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Area by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Notebooks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Notebooks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Notebooks by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Access Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Physical Access Control by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Physical Access Control

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Wireless Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Wireless Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swipe

and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,

Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and

Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,

Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and

Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless

Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,

Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and

Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless

Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,

Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and

Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless

Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,

Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and

Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless

Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,

Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and

Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless

Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,

Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and

Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless

Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,

Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and

Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless

Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swipe

and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks,

Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access Control and

Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based Fingerprint

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application -

Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access

Control and Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless

Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application -

Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access

Control and Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless

Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Swipe and Area Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swipe and Area for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors by Application -

Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Notebooks, Physical Access

Control and Wireless Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Silicon-Based

Fingerprint Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Notebooks, Physical Access Control and Wireless

Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01048425/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________