Education Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Sector, By End-user, By Type, By Deployment, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

The global education technology market size is expected to reach USD 348.41 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030. The process of learning is evolving gradually in line with advances in technology. From virtual classrooms to massive open online courses (MOOCs), the education technology (EdTech) industry is transforming rapidly, thereby leading to an influx of massive investments worldwide. Having realized the potential of leveraging the advances in technology to enhance the process of learning, governments across the world are encouraging the incumbents of the education industry to undertake various initiatives aimed at integrating EdTech into the overall education system.



For instance, in January 2022, the Delhi government took the initiative to install 20,000+ smart classrooms in the school by installing 16 smart classrooms in Shaheed Amir Chand Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.The initiatives toward deploying smart classrooms enhance the teaching-learning process and let students access all online learning resources.



The classrooms would have modern cameras installed for the live recording of sessions which teachers and students would further access for future needs.



The proliferation of smart devices and the continued rollout of internet connectivity drive the growth of the global education technology market.The growing awareness about the advantages of integrating the latest technologies in education systems is also contributing to the growth of the market.



Developed economies, including the U.S., U.K., and Germany, are focusing on introducing innovative EdTech offerings, supporting education administration, reducing teacher workload, and engaging students and the community.



On the other hand, emerging economies focus on ensuring easy and convenient access to educational opportunities for the citizens.EdTech holds immense potential to ensure access to education for the rapidly growing population, particularly in emerging economies.



For instance, in December 2022, Google LLC, an American multinational technology company unveiled Courses, a new feature that will strive to bring a structured learning experience on YouTube, a global online video-sharing and social media platform.



The education industry is on the cusp of a digital revolution.In the age of digitization and automation, conventional teaching methods are not the only available options for educating students.



Advances in the latest technologies, such as AI, robotics, and AR/VR, and their potential integration into learning are anticipated to transform conventional teaching techniques.



For instance, in March 2022, 3RDFLIX Visual Effects Pvt. Ltd. (Practically), an EdTech firm, acquired Foradian Technologies. (Fedena) a school management software platform. This acquisition would let schools use collaborative and innovative tools for teaching, such as simulations, Augmented Reality, and 3D Videos for education. These cross-curricular learning opportunities can enable institutes and teachers to streamline resource commitments while encouraging students’ knowledge development through practical and cross-curricular applications.



