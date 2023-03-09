Smart Meter Market Report 2023: Focus of Governments Worldwide on Reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial Losses Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Meter Market by Type (Electric Gas, and Water), Component, Technology (AMI & AMR), Communication (RF, PLC, and Cellular), End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global smart meter market is estimated to grow from USD 23.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 36.3 Billion by 2028; it is expected to record a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Governments worldwide are undertaking several initiatives to meet future electricity demands and are focusing on reducing carbon footprint by promoting the use of renewable energy sources to produce energy. Smart meters will play a crucial role in achieving these initiatives.

Software: The fastest segment of the smart meter market, by component

Based on components, the smart meter market has been split into hardware and software. The customer information system (CIS), meter data management system (MDMS), and metering and billing software are critical software components of smart meters. The software helps manage the operations of smart meters once deployed by the utilities. Smart meter software aids in the detection of abnormal utility consumption patterns and the accurate billing of consumers.

AMI segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on technology

By technology, the smart meter market has been segmented into AMI & AMR. AMI enables the meters to collect and transmit data on utility and energy use in real time. The foundation of smart grid projects is smart meters employing AMI technology, and rising investment in such projects serves as a major growth driver for the market for AMI smart meters

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market in the global smart meters in 2022 and is among the pioneers in adopting smart meters technology. Major western European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK are mature markets for smart meters. The European Union has already started the modernization and transformation toward a climate-neutral economy and plans to become the world's first major economy to go climate neutral by 2050.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Supportive Government Regulations Pertaining to Digitalization of Grids

Rising Adoption of Smart Meters to Monitor Utility Systems in Real Time

Dynamic Pricing of Utilities

Reduced Blackouts and Failures of Utility Systems

Increased Need to Monitor Energy Consumption to Achieve Carbon Neutrality

Restraints

High Setup and Operational Costs and Limited Availability of Low-Cost Digital Upgrades

Decline in Infrastructure Development Investments and Low Return on Investment

Opportunities

Focus of Governments Worldwide on Reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial Losses

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Technologies into Smart Meters

Rising Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Increasing Focus of Developing Countries on Improving Water Distribution Networks

Challenges

Maintenance, Security, and Integrity of Smart Meters and Associated Data and Requirement for Skilled Professionals

Dependency on Reliable Connections Between Smart Meters and Smart Grid Devices to Collect Highly Accurate Data



