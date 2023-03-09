New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cogeneration Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960438/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Cogeneration Equipment Market to Reach $114.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cogeneration Equipment estimated at US$63.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.6% over the period 2022-2030. Natural Gas / LPG, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$34.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biogas segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Cogeneration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured)
- 2G Energy Inc.
- AB Holding SpA
- ABB Limited
- Aegis Energy Services, Inc.
- Ameresco, Inc.
- ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH
- Baxi SpA
- BDR Thermea Group BV
- Bosch Industriekessel GmbH
- Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S
- Capstone Turbine Corporation
- Centrica Business Solutions
- Clarke Energy
- GE Power
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- LOINTEK
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET)
- Rolls Royce Plc.
- Siemens AG
- Sumitomo SHI FW
- Tecogen Inc.
- The Viessmann Group
- Veolia Environnement S.A.
- YANMAR Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960438/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cogeneration: The Next Generation Eco-friendly and Energy-
Efficient Technology for Heating and Power Needs
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges & Constraints
Combined Heat and Power (CHP): Regional Developments Summarized
Recent Market Activity
CHP Technology Revolutionizes the Power Generation Landscape
Cogeneration: A Universal Power Solution
.Achieving Energy Efficiencies of More than 90%
Myriad Benefits & Superior Attributes over Conventional Power
Generation Drive Market Adoption
Cogeneration System Vs Conventional Power System: A Graphical
Representation
Global Market Outlook
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Cogeneration Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
2G Energy Inc. (USA)
AB Holding SpA (Italy)
ABB Limited (Switzerland)
Aegis Energy Services, Inc. (USA)
Ameresco, Inc. (USA)
ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH (Austria)
BDR Thermea Group BV (The Netherlands)
Baxi Group Limited (UK)
Bosch Industriekessel GmbH (Germany)
Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S (Denmark)
Capstone Turbine Corporation (USA)
Clarke Energy (UK)
Cogenra Solar, Inc. (USA)
Centrica Business Solutions (UK)
GE Power (USA)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
LOINTEK (Spain)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET)
(Japan)
Rolls Royce Plc. (UK)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Solar Turbines Incorporated (USA)
Sumitomo SHI FW (Japan)
Takuma Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Tecogen Inc. (USA)
The Viessmann Group (Germany)
Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)
YANMAR Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Essential Role of MicroCHP in Realizing Smart Energy Strategies
Drive Healthy Market Growth
Benefits of MicroCHP Energy Generation for Various Residential
and Commercial Application Areas
Japan and Germany: Leading Adopters of Micro CHP Technology
Worldwide
Micro CHP Generation Systems Adoption Driven by Government
Incentives
Shifting Focus of Research from Cogeneration to Small Scale CHP
Systems
Steam Turbines Continues to be the Preferred Prime Mover Used
in the Cogeneration Systems
Gas Turbines
Steam Turbines
Reciprocating Engines
Microturbines
Fuel Cells
Other Equipment
Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Increase in Power
Generation Shifts Focus on Cogeneration
Favorable Policies and Developments Provide the Perfect
Platform for Market Growth
Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration: The Next Big Thing in
Combined Heat & Power Generation
Growing Prominence of Heat Energy in Total Energy Consumption
Augurs Well for the Market
District Heating & Cooling: Enabling Superior Pollution Control
and Higher Efficiencies
Industrial Cogeneration: The Dominant End-use Application
Continue to Spearhead Growth
Fuel Shifts in Industrial CHP in Countries across the World
Favor Market Growth
Underpenetrated Commercial CHP Offers Huge Growth Potential
Preferred Solutions for Increased Adoption of Commercial CHP
Systems
Rising Focus on Being Grid-Independent & Self-Reliant Drives
Adoption in Healthcare Facilities
Environmental Benefits of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Plants
Bodes Well for Market Penetration
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Expanding Renewables Share in the Power Generation Mix Spurs
Market Demand
Renewable CHP Gain Ground in Newer Application Areas Other than
the Traditional Industries
Healthy Growth Projected for Gas Turbines Installations in CHP
Plants across the World
Future Gas Turbines to Overcome Current Challenges and Promote
Market Growth
Gas Engines & Gas Turbines for CHP: A Comparison
Increasing Installations of Microgrids Lend Traction to Market
Growth
Increasing Installations of Microgrids Lend Traction to Market
Growth
Adoption of Packaged CHP Systems Gain Momentum
CHP with Biogas: An Effective Approach to Use Distributed Energy
Bagasse Cogeneration: Enormous Potential in Sugar Producing
Countries
Increasing Investments in CHP Plants in the Developing
Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Cogeneration
Equipment
Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Cogeneration
Technology
High Capital Investment
Connectivity to Grid
Lack of Interconnection Standards
Environment Related Issues and Unfavorable Regulations
Need for R&D
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Natural Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Fossil Fuels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Non-Fossil Fuels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Fuel Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Fuel Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas / LPG by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Natural Gas / LPG by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biogas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Biogas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coal
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Coal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diesel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Diesel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steam Turbine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Steam Turbine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Steam by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Combined Steam by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Turbine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Gas Turbine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reciprocating Engine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Reciprocating Engine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 8-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Cogeneration Equipment Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cogeneration Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Fuel Type - Natural Gas, Natural Gas/
LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel Types, Coal and
Diesel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Gas, Natural Gas / LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel
Types, Coal and Diesel for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Technology - Steam Turbine, Combined
Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Turbine, Combined Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Fuel Type - Natural Gas, Natural Gas/
LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel Types, Coal and
Diesel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Gas, Natural Gas / LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel
Types, Coal and Diesel for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Technology - Steam Turbine, Combined
Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Turbine, Combined Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Cogeneration Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Fuel Type - Natural Gas, Natural Gas/
LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel Types, Coal and
Diesel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Gas, Natural Gas / LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel
Types, Coal and Diesel for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Technology - Steam Turbine, Combined
Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Turbine, Combined Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Cogeneration Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Fuel Type - Natural Gas, Natural Gas/
LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel Types, Coal and
Diesel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Gas, Natural Gas / LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel
Types, Coal and Diesel for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Technology - Steam Turbine, Combined
Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Turbine, Combined Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Cogeneration Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Fuel Type - Natural Gas, Natural Gas/
LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel Types, Coal and
Diesel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Gas, Natural Gas / LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel
Types, Coal and Diesel for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Technology - Steam Turbine, Combined
Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Turbine, Combined Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Cogeneration Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Fuel Type - Natural Gas, Natural Gas/
LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel Types, Coal and
Diesel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: France 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Gas, Natural Gas / LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel
Types, Coal and Diesel for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Technology - Steam Turbine, Combined
Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Turbine, Combined Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Cogeneration Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Fuel Type - Natural Gas, Natural Gas/
LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel Types, Coal and
Diesel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Gas, Natural Gas / LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel
Types, Coal and Diesel for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Technology - Steam Turbine, Combined
Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Turbine, Combined Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Fuel Type - Natural Gas, Natural Gas/
LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel Types, Coal and
Diesel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Gas, Natural Gas / LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel
Types, Coal and Diesel for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Technology - Steam Turbine, Combined
Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Turbine, Combined Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Cogeneration Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Fuel Type - Natural Gas, Natural Gas/
LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel Types, Coal and
Diesel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Gas, Natural Gas / LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel
Types, Coal and Diesel for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Technology - Steam Turbine, Combined
Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Turbine, Combined Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Fuel Type - Natural Gas, Natural Gas/
LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel Types, Coal and
Diesel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Gas, Natural Gas / LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel
Types, Coal and Diesel for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Technology - Steam Turbine, Combined
Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Turbine, Combined Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Fuel Type - Natural Gas, Natural Gas/
LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel Types, Coal and
Diesel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Gas, Natural Gas / LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel
Types, Coal and Diesel for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Technology - Steam Turbine, Combined
Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Turbine, Combined Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cogeneration Equipment by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration Equipment
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Cogeneration Equipment by Fuel Type - Natural Gas,
Natural Gas / LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels, Other Fuel Types,
Coal and Diesel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration
Equipment by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Natural Gas, Natural Gas / LPG, Biogas, Non-Fossil Fuels,
Other Fuel Types, Coal and Diesel for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Cogeneration Equipment by Technology - Steam
Turbine, Combined Steam, Gas Turbine and Reciprocating Engine -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration
Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Steam Turbine, Combined Steam, Gas Turbine and
Reciprocating Engine for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Cogeneration Equipment by Application -
Commercial, Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cogeneration Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cogeneration Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cogeneration
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cogeneration Equipment by Fuel Type - Natural Gas, Natural
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960438/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Cogeneration Equipment Market to Reach $114.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cogeneration Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960438/?utm_source=GNW