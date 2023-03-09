New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cogeneration Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960438/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Cogeneration Equipment Market to Reach $114.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cogeneration Equipment estimated at US$63.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.6% over the period 2022-2030. Natural Gas / LPG, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$34.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biogas segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Cogeneration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cogeneration: The Next Generation Eco-friendly and Energy-

Efficient Technology for Heating and Power Needs

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges & Constraints

Combined Heat and Power (CHP): Regional Developments Summarized

Recent Market Activity

CHP Technology Revolutionizes the Power Generation Landscape

Cogeneration: A Universal Power Solution

.Achieving Energy Efficiencies of More than 90%

Myriad Benefits & Superior Attributes over Conventional Power

Generation Drive Market Adoption

Cogeneration System Vs Conventional Power System: A Graphical

Representation

Global Market Outlook

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Cogeneration Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

2G Energy Inc. (USA)

AB Holding SpA (Italy)

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

Aegis Energy Services, Inc. (USA)

Ameresco, Inc. (USA)

ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH (Austria)

BDR Thermea Group BV (The Netherlands)

Baxi Group Limited (UK)

Bosch Industriekessel GmbH (Germany)

Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S (Denmark)

Capstone Turbine Corporation (USA)

Clarke Energy (UK)

Cogenra Solar, Inc. (USA)

Centrica Business Solutions (UK)

GE Power (USA)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

LOINTEK (Spain)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET)

(Japan)

Rolls Royce Plc. (UK)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Solar Turbines Incorporated (USA)

Sumitomo SHI FW (Japan)

Takuma Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tecogen Inc. (USA)

The Viessmann Group (Germany)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

YANMAR Co., Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Essential Role of MicroCHP in Realizing Smart Energy Strategies

Drive Healthy Market Growth

Benefits of MicroCHP Energy Generation for Various Residential

and Commercial Application Areas

Japan and Germany: Leading Adopters of Micro CHP Technology

Worldwide

Micro CHP Generation Systems Adoption Driven by Government

Incentives

Shifting Focus of Research from Cogeneration to Small Scale CHP

Systems

Steam Turbines Continues to be the Preferred Prime Mover Used

in the Cogeneration Systems

Gas Turbines

Steam Turbines

Reciprocating Engines

Microturbines

Fuel Cells

Other Equipment

Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Increase in Power

Generation Shifts Focus on Cogeneration

Favorable Policies and Developments Provide the Perfect

Platform for Market Growth

Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration: The Next Big Thing in

Combined Heat & Power Generation

Growing Prominence of Heat Energy in Total Energy Consumption

Augurs Well for the Market

District Heating & Cooling: Enabling Superior Pollution Control

and Higher Efficiencies

Industrial Cogeneration: The Dominant End-use Application

Continue to Spearhead Growth

Fuel Shifts in Industrial CHP in Countries across the World

Favor Market Growth

Underpenetrated Commercial CHP Offers Huge Growth Potential

Preferred Solutions for Increased Adoption of Commercial CHP

Systems

Rising Focus on Being Grid-Independent & Self-Reliant Drives

Adoption in Healthcare Facilities

Environmental Benefits of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Plants

Bodes Well for Market Penetration

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/Countries

Expanding Renewables Share in the Power Generation Mix Spurs

Market Demand

Renewable CHP Gain Ground in Newer Application Areas Other than

the Traditional Industries

Healthy Growth Projected for Gas Turbines Installations in CHP

Plants across the World

Future Gas Turbines to Overcome Current Challenges and Promote

Market Growth

Gas Engines & Gas Turbines for CHP: A Comparison

Increasing Installations of Microgrids Lend Traction to Market

Growth

Adoption of Packaged CHP Systems Gain Momentum

CHP with Biogas: An Effective Approach to Use Distributed Energy

Bagasse Cogeneration: Enormous Potential in Sugar Producing

Countries

Increasing Investments in CHP Plants in the Developing

Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Cogeneration

Equipment

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Cogeneration

Technology

High Capital Investment

Connectivity to Grid

Lack of Interconnection Standards

Environment Related Issues and Unfavorable Regulations

Need for R&D



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

