Data Center Switch Market to Cross US$ 23.2 Billion by 2032 Amid High Adoption of Cloud-based Services and Expansion of IT & Telecom Sector, Say’s Persistence Market Research

New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Data Center Switch Market reached a valuation of around US$ 14.6 billion in 2022. Between 2023 and 2032, global data center switch sales are set to increase at 4.8% CAGR. At the end of 2032, the global market size will reach about US$ 23.2 billion.



Cloud-based service provider segment currently dominates the global data center switches industry. Over the next ten years, the target segment will expand at 4.7% CAGR.

Rising usage in IT & telecom, cloud-based infrastructure, and BFSI applications is driving the global market. Growing adoption of cloud-based services worldwide will boost sales through 2032.

Significant prospects for data center switch market will emerge from the semiconductor industry. Demand for switch data center security is rising rapidly, particularly in developing countries such as India and China. This is due to rising investments in developing and expanding data center infrastructure.

The advent of cloud computing, surge in edge computing, and rise in governmental limits on the localization of data centers will all boost the global data center switch industry. Besides this, increasing number of smart computing devices will propel data center switch demand.

Increasing amount of data generated due to adoption of novel technologies such as IoT and AI will bode well for the market. New high-performance switches are being introduced into the market. This will create lucrative growth prospects for the market.

Key Takeaways from Data Center Switch Market Report:

Global data center switch sales are forecast to rise at 4.8% CAGR over the next ten years.

over the next ten years. By switch type, access switches demand will increase at 4.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

between 2022 and 2032. By application, cloud-based services providers segment is set to expand at 4.7% CAGR.

China data center switch market will progress at 5.7% CAGR , reaching US$ 1.9 billion by 2032.

, reaching US$ 1.9 billion by 2032. The United States data center switch industry is likely to reach US$ 7.5 billion by 2032.

by 2032. Data center switch demand across the United Kingdom will increase at 4.0% CAGR.

The data center switch market in Japan is forecast to expand at 4.2% CAGR through 2032.

“Rapid shift towards cloud-based platforms will continue to elevate demand for data center switches. Further, introduction of novel switches by manufacturers is likely to support market expansion.” Says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Who is Winning?

Juniper Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation., Arista Networks Inc., Lenovo Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and H3C Holdings Limited are leading companies operating in this market.

Top data center switch manufacturers are committed towards developing advanced solutions. They are also establishing new manufacturing facilities as well as investing in research and development.

Recent Developments:

In October 2021, a new switch called CX 10000 Series Switch was launched by Aruba.

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the data center switch market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the data center switch market based on

Application (IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, BFSI, Cloud-based service providers, Manufacturing and Media and Entertainment),

(IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, BFSI, Cloud-based service providers, Manufacturing and Media and Entertainment), Technology (Ethernet and InfiniBand),

(Ethernet and InfiniBand), Port Speed (10G and Below, Above 10G up to 25G, above 25G up to 40G, above 40G up to 100G and above 100G)

(10G and Below, Above 10G up to 25G, above 25G up to 40G, above 40G up to 100G and above 100G) Switch type (Core switches, distribution switches, and access switches) across several regions.

