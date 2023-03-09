Behavioural Therapy Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global behavioural therapy market is exhibiting a huge growth with steady CAGR. Driving factors include cost-effectiveness, convenience and accessibility. Technology advancements and presence of government policies will further boost the global market.

The global behavioural therapy Market size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years owing to the rising number of ageing population across the world, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Behavioural Therapy Market, 2023-2030”.

Notable Industry Development

November 2019: SSQ Insurance partnered with mental health services HALEO (for sleep disorders) and Mind Beacon Group (for moderate symptoms of anxiety and depression) to provide digital cognitive behavioural therapy.





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Historical Data for 2019 to 2021

Key Takeaways:

Increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders and awareness about behavioral therapies.

The global behavioral therapy market is expected to be led by North America.

At least one major depressive episode was experienced by 17.3 million adults in the United States.

Segments of the behavioral therapy market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Awareness among the People about Behavioural Therapies to Fuel the Market

In recent years, there has been an increasing awareness among the people about mental health, which has resulted in the rising awareness regarding behavioural therapy and proper treatment of mental disorders. This has resulted in the surging demand for behavioural therapy across various regions, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market





Regional Analysis-

Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the behavioural therapy market share on account of the increasing healthcare infrastructure in the countries such as the US and Canada.

European region is projected to grow at a decent pace in this market owing to the increasing number of geriatric population in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Rising Research and Development Activities in the Behavioural Therapy to Animate Competition

The leading companies in the behavioural therapy market are focusing on increasing the research and development activities in the treatment of mental health condition of the people worldwide in order to reduce the total number of patients suffering from depression worldwide. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will enable them to widen their business operations and broaden their market position





List of Key Players Covered in the Behavioural Therapy Market Report:

Magellan Health, Inc.,

Acadia Healthcare,

Universal Health Services, Inc.,

Springstone,

American Addiction Centers

Haven Behavioural Healthcare, Inc.

Behavioural Health Group

PEOPLE'S CARE HOLDINGS, INC.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How will the manufacturers cope up with the impacts COVID-19?

Which company is expected to generate the highest revenue?

What are the market growth drivers, hindrances, and dynamics?

Which segment is set to dominate the market in terms of share?

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy

Cognitive Behavioural Play Therapy

Systematic Desensitization

Aversion Therapy

Others

By Application

Depression

PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder)

Eating Disorders

Anxiety Disorders

Substance Abuse

ADHD (Attention-Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder)

Bipolar Disorder

Others

By Patient Type

Children

Adult

By Treatment Settings

Hospitals

Outpatient Clinics

Community Health Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





