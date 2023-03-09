New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960380/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.2% over the period 2022-2030. Micro SD Card, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mini SD Card segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $573 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$573 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$488.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured)

- ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

- Apacer Technology Inc.

- Delkin Devices Inc.

- Duracell Inc.

- Edge Memory

- EP Holdings Inc.

- Eye-Fi Inc.

- Integral Memory plc

- KINGMAX Technology Inc.

- Kingston Technology Company Inc.

- Kobian Pte Ltd.

- Lexar

- MagicRAM Inc.

- Micron Technology Inc.

- Panasonic Corp.

- PNY Technologies Inc.

- Power Quotient International Co. Ltd.

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- SanDisk Corporation

- Sony Corporation

- Toshiba Corporation

- Transcend Information Inc.

- Verbatim Americas LLC





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Emerging Personal Data Ecosystem & the Ensuing Focus on

Personal Data Empowerment: The Cornerstone for Growth

Recent Market Activity

SD Memory Cards: Market Overview

SD 7.0 with SD Express and SDUC Features to Trigger New Wave of

Opportunities

SD Versions: A Brief Comparison

Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other

Developing Regions

Market Sustains Momentum in Developed Regions

Positive Macro-Economic Factors to Underpin Market Expansion

Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Apacer Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Delkin Devices, Inc. (USA)

Duracell, Inc. (USA)

Edge Memory (USA)

EP Holdings Inc. (USA)

Eye-Fi, Inc. (USA)

Integral Memory plc (UK)

KINGMAX Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Kingston Technology Company, Inc. (USA)

Kobian Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Lexar (USA)

MagicRAM, Inc. (USA)

Micron Technology, Inc. (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

PNY Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Power Quotient International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

SanDisk Corporation (USA)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan)

Verbatim Americas, LLC (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mainstream Role of Smartphones & Tablets in Digital

Communication: Prime Force Behind Ongoing Market Expansion

Prime Factors Driving Demand for SD Memory in Smartphones &

Tablets

The Growing IoT Ecosystem Instigates Novel Opportunities

The Rise of Connected Digital Homes

Massive Growth in E-Commerce to Benefit Adoption of Smart SD

Memory Cards With Authentication Features

Connected Cars to Expand the Addressable Opportunity in the

Automotive Sector

Computational Photography Opens New Growth Avenues in the

Digital Cameras Market

POS Terminals: A Niche Market

SD Cards for Gaming Consoles Grow in Popularity

Advancements in NAND Technology to Broaden the Application

Scope of SD Cards

Issues & Challenges Niggling Momentum in the SD Memory Cards

Market

Elimination of Expandable Memory Slots in Smartphones

Growing Popularity of Personal Cloud Storage

Rapidly Evolving Role of eMMC in Mobile Storage



