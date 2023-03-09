New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960380/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.2% over the period 2022-2030. Micro SD Card, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mini SD Card segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $573 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$573 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$488.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
- ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.
- Apacer Technology Inc.
- Delkin Devices Inc.
- Duracell Inc.
- Edge Memory
- EP Holdings Inc.
- Eye-Fi Inc.
- Integral Memory plc
- KINGMAX Technology Inc.
- Kingston Technology Company Inc.
- Kobian Pte Ltd.
- Lexar
- MagicRAM Inc.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- PNY Technologies Inc.
- Power Quotient International Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- SanDisk Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Transcend Information Inc.
- Verbatim Americas LLC
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Emerging Personal Data Ecosystem & the Ensuing Focus on
Personal Data Empowerment: The Cornerstone for Growth
Recent Market Activity
SD Memory Cards: Market Overview
SD 7.0 with SD Express and SDUC Features to Trigger New Wave of
Opportunities
SD Versions: A Brief Comparison
Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other
Developing Regions
Market Sustains Momentum in Developed Regions
Positive Macro-Economic Factors to Underpin Market Expansion
Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Mainstream Role of Smartphones & Tablets in Digital
Communication: Prime Force Behind Ongoing Market Expansion
Prime Factors Driving Demand for SD Memory in Smartphones &
Tablets
The Growing IoT Ecosystem Instigates Novel Opportunities
The Rise of Connected Digital Homes
Massive Growth in E-Commerce to Benefit Adoption of Smart SD
Memory Cards With Authentication Features
Connected Cars to Expand the Addressable Opportunity in the
Automotive Sector
Computational Photography Opens New Growth Avenues in the
Digital Cameras Market
POS Terminals: A Niche Market
SD Cards for Gaming Consoles Grow in Popularity
Advancements in NAND Technology to Broaden the Application
Scope of SD Cards
Issues & Challenges Niggling Momentum in the SD Memory Cards
Market
Elimination of Expandable Memory Slots in Smartphones
Growing Popularity of Personal Cloud Storage
Rapidly Evolving Role of eMMC in Mobile Storage
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
