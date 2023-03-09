DiagnaMed Announces Application for OTCQB Listing

Increasing awareness within the U.S. capital markets



DiagnaMed focused on commercializing CERVAI™, its proprietary Brain Health AI Platform leveraging Generative AI

TORONTO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED), a digital health AI company, is pleased to announce that it has applied for uplisting of its common shares to be trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”). The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under its existing symbol "DMED”.

"We are pleased to have initiated the process to list our common shares on the OTCQB as part of our strategy on providing additional liquidity and building our awareness to a broader range of institutional and retail investors in the U.S. as we near the commercialization of CERVAI™, our proprietary Brain Health AI Platform leveraging Generative AI, for mental health and neurological disorders,” said Fabio Chianelli, Chairman of DiagnaMed.

The Company has already submitted its Form 211 to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) which, if accepted, will qualify the Company’s shares to trade in the U.S. on the OTC market. The Company will also apply to the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) for DTC eligibility which would greatly simplify the process of trading the Company’s common shares. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available, the Company will keep its shareholders up to date on the status of the application.



The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Companies must be current in their financial reporting to undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. Investors can find real-time quote and market information for the Company, once listed, at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

About CERVAI™

CERVAI™ is a brain health AI platform leveraging generative AI that aims to predict and monitor brain age and provide actionable insights and tools to diagnose, prevent or improve cognitive decline for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. CERVAI™ consists of an electroencephalogram-based (“EEG”) headset and machine-learning technique and integrates proprietary software and web applications into a unified turnkey pipeline of standardized EEG and data recording protocols and unique brain health assessment tools generated rapidly by self-report or clinician-observed measures, each capturing different aspects of brain health to evaluate overall brain health, output a patient risk score, and provide actionable points generated by GPT-3 to develop precision medicine-like, personalized treatment plans and interventions for mental health and neurodegenerative conditions.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED), a digital health AI company, is focused on the development and commercialization of CERVAI™, a proprietary Brain Health AI Platform leveraging Generative AI, for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. Learn more at DiagnaMed.com.

