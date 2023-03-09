MCI Onehealth Partners with uMed to Accelerate Clinical Research

TORONTO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, and uMed, the UK-based provider of a leading automated patient-recruitment platform, are pleased to announce a partnership that will increase patient access to international research studies and accelerate enrollment and improve retention in clinical trials. MCI is uMed’s first Canadian partner.



“MCI’s collaboration with uMed will open a new subset of research that emphasizes real-world evidence and patient-reported information. MCI firmly believes that patient-facing technology is a core component for increasing access to healthcare and for making care more personalized,” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, founder and CEO of MCI. “MCI is already uniquely positioned in that we use technology to screen clinical data efficiently and compliantly to flag patients as potential participants for research trials. Once potential participants are flagged from among our more than three million patient records, uMed provides a highly efficient and incredibly fast method for contacting, enrolling, and ongoingly engaging these MCI patients, for any current clinical trial and for future relevant trials. This collaboration creates another innovative avenue by which MCI’s clinical insights as a service program can help optimize patient care, provide access to meaningful clinical trial opportunities and bring value to life sciences stakeholders and health systems.”

uMed connects healthcare professionals and their patients with ground-breaking research opportunities. Their digital patient recruitment platform enables healthcare professionals to participate in more research with minimal additional workload, providing their patients with better access to studies that are highly relevant to their specific condition.

uMed’s ability to capture patient-reported outcomes and real-world evidence is in demand for advancing clinical insights and fosters patient-empowerment. Their platform and approach are fully compliant with all relevant requirements for consent, privacy, data security and research ethics for clinical research, additionally allowing for opportunities to more easily and compliantly re-engage patients for follow-up or related trials.

“We’re thrilled to partner with innovators like MCI for our entry into Canada. Our two companies are aligned in the vision of how access to research can help optimize health for specific patients and more broadly across populations. Faster and more customizable cohorts in interventional and non-interventional clinical trials lead to better care options sooner, and more cost efficiently,” said Dr. Matt Wilson, CEO of uMed. “In MCI we see a partner that not only shares uMed’s driven commitment to supporting effective, efficient clinical research, but also a company with the existing clinical data lake to immediately utilize the uMed platform for significant outcomes.”

In keeping with its objective to be a preeminent health technology leader, MCI nurtures international opportunities to leverage its vast pool of high-quality structured clinical information. MCI’s audience for clinical insights continues to grow in Canada and the US and will further benefit from collaboration with international leader uMed.

About MCI:

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with approximately 280 physicians and specialists, serves more than one million patients annually and had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year, including online visits via mciconnect.ca. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 600 corporate customers. MCI provides data insights as a service in six categories: rare disease; complex major medical/chronic; patient cohort building; clinical trial recruitment; synthetic health data and bespoke insights. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com

About uMed

uMed is a healthcare technology company dedicated to accelerating clinical trials by making participation in research more accessible for healthcare professionals and their patients. The uMed platform takes on the workload of recruiting patients for clinical studies by automating the process of identification, screening, and engagement, all on behalf of the patient’s recognized provider. The technology seamlessly links clinical data from consented patients to ePROs, device data, and biosamples to rapidly create study-specific datasets and registries. This enables healthcare professionals to participate in more revenue-generating research with minimal additional workload, and provides patients with better access to life changing studies. uMed is embedded across a global network of providers that represent over 10 million lives across the UK, US, Canada and Australia. For more information, visit https://www.umed.io/ In November 2020, the company raised £3.7 million in venture capital.

For media enquiries please contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

