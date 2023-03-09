Haemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Size [2023-2030] | Share, Growth, Regional Insights, Analysis Report

Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In June 2019, Abbott launched the Afinion HbA1c assay, which is the first and only rapid point-of-care test to aid in the diagnosis of diabetes. Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) test is highly recommended to determine the risk of developing diabetes. The test plays substantial role in taking diabetes treatment and monitoring decisions. However, it has diagnostic limitations for gestational diabetes, diabetes in children, or if a person has anaemia or any other blood disorder. Haemoglobin A1c levels between 5.7% and 6.4% indicates the person has a higher chance of getting diabetes, and the levels of 6.5% and higher indicates the person has diabetes. Various methods for measuring HbA1c include ion-exchange chromatography, electrophoretic methods, mass spectroscopy, reversed-phase HPLC, and electrospray iontophoresis.

The rising prevalence of diabetes is primarily expected to drive the grwoth of the haemoglobin A1c testing devices market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing emphasis on preventive care coupled with higher accuracy offered by HbA1c testing devices for diabetes diagnosis is anticipated to offer significant growth opporunity for the market. However, the high cost of the devices and lack of product awareness in emerging nations is projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Haemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market 2023-2030.”





Haemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Industry Developments-

In March 2019, Beckmann Coulter launched Automated Microplate System which helps in more accurate diabetes diagnosis.

In June 2016, Randox Laboratories launched Acusera Liquid HbA1c Control with an aim to reduce sample preparation time and is cost effective.

The report covers the following key insights:

Prevalence of diabetes for key countries or key regions,2018

New product launches in haemoglobin a1c testing devices market

Technological advancements in global haemoglobin a1c testing devices market

Recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions





The Haemoglobin A1c testing devices market is being driven by several factors, including:

Increasing prevalence of diabetes: The rising incidence of diabetes globally is a major driver for the haemoglobin A1c testing devices market. Haemoglobin A1c testing is used to diagnose and monitor diabetes, which has become a growing concern due to unhealthy lifestyle habits and an aging population.

Advancements in technology: The development of advanced haemoglobin A1c testing devices, such as point-of-care testing (POCT) and handheld devices, has made it easier for patients and healthcare professionals to monitor diabetes. These devices provide quick and accurate results, reducing the need for traditional laboratory-based testing.

Growing demand for homecare testing: The growing trend towards homecare testing has created a significant opportunity for haemoglobin A1c testing devices market. Patients can now monitor their diabetes at home, allowing them to adjust their diet and medication accordingly.

Increased government initiatives: Governments around the world are investing in diabetes management programs and promoting the use of haemoglobin A1c testing devices. For instance, in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of haemoglobin A1c testing for diabetes diagnosis and monitoring.

Rise in healthcare expenditure: The increasing healthcare expenditure in developing and developed countries is also contributing to the growth of the haemoglobin A1c testing devices market. As healthcare systems strive to provide efficient and cost-effective care, haemoglobin A1c testing devices offer a reliable and economical option for diabetes management.

In summary, the haemoglobin A1c testing devices market is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, advancements in technology, and government initiatives to promote diabetes management programs. The trend towards homecare testing and rising healthcare expenditure are also key drivers for the market.

The report consists of the profiles of key players, which include several players, including :

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Beckman Coulter Inc

Danaher

Bayer AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Trinity Biotech

Others





The Haemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market is growing globally, with North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world being the key regions. Here is a brief regional analysis:

North America: North America is currently the largest market for haemoglobin A1c testing devices due to the high prevalence of diabetes, favorable government initiatives, and technological advancements. The US is the major contributor to the North American market growth.

Europe: The European market for haemoglobin A1c testing devices is driven by increasing diabetes prevalence, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness among people regarding diabetes management.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for haemoglobin A1c testing devices due to the increasing patient pool, rising geriatric population, and increasing government initiatives to promote diabetes management programs.

Rest of the world: The rest of the world market for haemoglobin A1c testing devices is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing awareness among people about diabetes management and rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries.

In summary, the demand for haemoglobin A1c testing devices is increasing globally due to various factors, and the market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. The growth rate may vary across different regions based on factors such as diabetes prevalence, government policies, and technological advancements.

Haemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Segmentation :

By Type

Assay

Immunoassay

Direct Enzymatic Assay

Chromatography

Reversed phase HPLC

Ion-exchange chromatography

Boronate affinity chromatography

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home care settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





