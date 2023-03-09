United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Report 2023: A $317.49 Million Market in 2021 - Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market - Analysis By Product Type, End-Use, Sales Channel, Mode of Sales, By Region (North-East, South, Mid-West, West): Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Smart Strength Training Equipment market was valued at USD 317.49 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.63% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report presents the United States Smart Strength Training Equipment market analysis for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

In all markets for recreational physical activity, including fitness, mindful movement, sports, and active recreation, the United States is the leader which is directly fueling smart fitness equipment.



The companies are concentrating on connected, technologically enhanced exercise and broadcasting immersive, instructor-led fitness lessons to their customers that can be accessed anywhere, at any time.



Companies utilize performance data to analyze the workout habits of their consumers in order to adapt and optimize their programming for a class type, length, music, and other factors with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

For instance, Peloton has created a diverse content library with thousands of classes that span a wide range of class lengths, difficulty levels, and fitness preferences, from enjoyable and flexible to structured and highly technical. Users can easily access all of these classes through filtering and search capabilities.



Furthermore, as at-home fitness became increasingly popular throughout the fitness business in 2020, the growing Internet adoption increased the sales of smart fitness equipment on e-commerce channels.

On account of country-wide closures of gyms and fitness centers, rising awareness about at-home fitness equipment, and growing awareness of lifestyle diseases among the public, the demand for smart fitness equipment has rapidly boosted the installations of at-home gym systems and strength training equipment such as dumbbells, kettlebells, and power racks.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.6% Regions Covered United States

The companies analyzed in the report include

JAXJOX

OxeFit

Speede Fitness

Peloton

FightCamp

Lululemon Studio

Tonal

Forme

Virtuvian

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Reduce the product price and offer a better subscription model

2.2 Manufacturers can opt for the option of Social Media Influencing



3. Global Smart Strength Training Equipment Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Global Smart Strength Training Equipment Market: Market Value Assessment



4. United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

4.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Smart Strength Training Equipment Market

4.2 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market: Ecosystem Analysis

4.2.1 United States Wellness Economy, By Sector, 2021 (USD Billion)

4.2.2 United States Opportunities for the Fitness Enabling Sectors, By Region, 2018 (USD Billion)

4.2.3 United States Physical Activity, By Physical Activity Type, 2018 (USD Billion)

4.2.4 United States Workplace Wellness, By Region, 2018-2020 (USD Billion)

4.2.5 United States Investment Landscape

4.3 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market: Dashboard

4.4 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Million & CAGR)

4.5 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (000' Units & CAGR)

4.6 Average Selling Price Analysis of Smart Strength Training Equipment Market (USD/Unit)

4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Strength Training Equipment Market

4.8 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Segmentation: By Product Type

4.8.1 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market, By Product Type Overview

4.8.2 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By Power Rack & Smith Machines, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.8.3 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By Dumbbells, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.8.4 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By Kettlebells, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.8.5 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By Barbells & Attachments, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.8.6 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By Other Product Types, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.9 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Segmentation: By End Use

4.9.1 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market, By End Use Overview

4.9.2 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By Home, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.9.3 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By Health Clubs/Gyms, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.9.4 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By Offices, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.9.5 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By Hotels, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.9.6 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By Other End-Uses, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.10 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Segmentation : By Sales Channel

4.10.1 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market, By Sales Channel (2018-2028)

4.10.2 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By E-Commerce Channels, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.10.3 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By Specialty Stores, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.10.4 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.10.5 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By Other Sales Channels, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.11 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Segmentation : By Mode of Sales

4.11.1 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market, By Mode of Sales Overview

4.11.2 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By B2B, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.11.3 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market Size, By B2C, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)



5. United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market, Region Analysis (2018-2028)

5.1 Regional Snapshot

5.2 United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market, By Region Overview



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on United States Smart Strength Training Equipment Market

6.2 Drivers

6.3 Restraints

6.4 Trends



7. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

7.1 Macro-Economic Factor Assessment

7.2 Value Chain Analysis

7.3 Porter Analysis



8. Competitive Positioning

8.1 Companies' Product Positioning

8.2 Market Position Matrix

8.3 Market Share Analysis of Smart Strength Training Equipment Market

8.4 Company Profiles



