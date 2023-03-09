Plant Extracts Market to hit USD 82.59 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.2 percent, Regional Insights and Global Trends

New York, US, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Food & Beverages business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Plant Extracts Market ”, is a combination of primary data and secondary data and a domain expert has analyzed the Plant Extracts Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 30.63 Bn in 2021 to USD 82.59 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 13.2 percent. As per the report, the North America region is expected to dominate the global Plant Extracts Market during the forecast period.



Plant Extracts Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 30.63 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 82.59 Bn. CAGR 13.2 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 262 No. of Tables 114 No. of Charts and Figures 107 Segment Covered Form, Source, Product, Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The main aim of the report is to present a complex analysis of the global Plant Extracts Market in simple language. The market report includes a segment-wise and region-wise analysis including drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The analysis of the various segments helps the clients to acquire knowledge of the external and internal factors influencing market growth and develop different strategies to help identify key application areas and the gap in the target market.

The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the global and regional Plant Extracts Market size. Primary and secondary research methods were used to gather the data for the Plant Extracts Market report. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research and their revenues were determined through both research methods. The report covers all the major aspects of the Plant Extracts industry with an in-depth analysis of key manufacturers that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The secondary data was collected through annual and financial reports of leading manufacturers, whereas primary research included interviews with market leaders and industry experts such as entrepreneurs, skilled front-line personnel and marketing professionals. SWOT analysis was employed to provide the strengths, opportunities, threats and weaknesses of the Plant Extracts Market.

Plant Extracts Market Overview

Plant extracts are tissues treated with solvents for numerous functionalities to serve as skin medicines, anti-inflammatory, anti-infective, wetting, sterilizers and skin protection among others. During the forecast period, the increasing consumer demand for food , which is natural and lacks the addition of chemical preservatives is expected to drive the plant extract market growth.

Plant Extracts Market Dynamics

Growing focus of the companies on investment in research and development is expected to contribute largely to the Plant Extracts market growth. The increasing demand for essential oils in cosmetics, food and beverages , cleaning products and home fragrances for their relaxing, antiseptic and inflammatory properties drives the Plant Extracts market growth. The increasing consumption of herbal medicines is increasing across the world as an alternative treatment for health problems including heart disease, diabetes and others. However, the Plant Extracts Market growth is expected to be hampered by the availability of synthetic products.

Plant Extracts Market Regional Insights

The European region dominated the global Plant Extracts market. In 2021, the region accounted for 30 percent of global revenue. This dominance of the market was due to the immense use of plant extracts as a flavoring agent and to change the taste and appearance of the food.

The Plant Extracts market in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. This growth of the market is majorly expected due to the suitable environment for the plants used for the extraction and the easy availability of raw materials in the region.

Plant Extracts Market Segmentation

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Source

Herbs & spices

Fruits & vegetables

Flowers

Other

By Product

Oleoresins

Essential oils

Flavonoids

Alkaloids

Carotenoids

Other

By Application

Food & beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Other



Plant Extracts Market Key Competitors include:

Sensient Technologies (US)

International Flavors & Fragrances (US)

Prinova Group LLC. (US)

Synergy Flavors, Inc. (US)

Kalsec, Inc. (US)

Plant Extracts International (US)

PT. Indesso Aroma (Indonesia)

PT. Haldin Pacific Semesta (Indonesia)

Döhler (Germany)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Martin Bauer (Germany)

Blue Sky Botanics Ltd. (UK)

Ransom Naturals Ltd. (UK)

Organic Herb (UK)

Synthite Industries (India)

Vidya Herbs Private Limited (India)

Arjuna Natural Extracts (India)

Givaudan (Switzerland)

Kangcare Bioindustry Co.,ltd. (China)

Tokiwa Phytochemical (Japan)

NATIVE EXTRACTS Pty Ltd (Australia)

Network Nutrition (Australia)

Indena (Italy)

Naturex (France)

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (Israel)



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Form, Source, Product, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

