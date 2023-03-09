New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552781/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Market to Reach $48.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Food Allergy and Intolerance Products estimated at US$27.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.4% over the period 2022-2030. Lactose-Free, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$22.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gluten-Free segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Food Allergy and Intolerance Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Food Allergy and Intolerance Products - Essential for People

Suffering from Food Allergies, Sensitivities and Intolerances

Prevalence of Food Allergy - A Statistical Insight

Recent Market Activity

Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Positioned for Strong Growth

’Free From’ Foods - A Transformative Trend in the Food Industry

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the Gluten-Free Products Market

Food Allergy and Intolerance Products - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alpro UK Ltd. (UK)

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc. (USA)

Barry Callebaut Group (Switzerland)

Daiya Foods, Inc. (Canada)

Doves Farm Foods Ltd. (UK)

Dr. Schär (Italy)

Dr Schär UK Ltd (UK)

Ener-G Foods, Inc. (USA)

Enjoy Life Foods (USA)

Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc. (USA)

General Mills, Inc. (USA)

Gluten Free Foods Ltd. (UK)

Glutino Food Group (Canada)

Green Valley Organics (USA)

Kellogg Company (USA)

Nature’s Path Foods, Inc. (USA)

Pamela’s Products, Inc. (USA)

Semper AB (Sweden)

Sweet William Pty., Ltd. (Australia)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (USA)

The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Lactose-free Products: Rising Incidence of Lactose Intolerance

and Sensitivity Fuels Growth

Lactose-free Dairy Products Grab Major Share of Lactose-free

Products Market

Gluten-free Products Market: Addressing the Needs of Gluten

Sensitive Individuals

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease Spurs Opportunities for

Gluten-Free Products

Health Conscious Consumers - Key Demand Drivers of Gluten-Free

Products

Growing Demand for Gluten Free Foods among Millennials

Gluten-Free Trend Gains Prominence in Bakery Products Market

Gluten-free Beverages Market - Health Advantages Spur Growth

Gluten-free Snacks: Growing in Popularity

Taste Remains Key to Success

Grocery Stores - The Most Common Distribution Channel for

Gluten Free Products

Allergen-Free Snacks - A Vibrant Category

Egg-Free Products - A Niche Segment with Promising Growth

Potential

Celebrity Endorsements Lift Popularity Levels

Product Labeling - Crucial to Food Allergy and Intolerance

Products

Broader Availability of Products Encourage Market Growth

Retail Scenario

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Signals Market Growth

Opportunities

Ballooning Global Population

Growing Middle Class Population

Expanding Urban Population

Rise in Disposable Incomes

Regulatory Environment



IV. COMPETITION

