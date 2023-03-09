Research Report on Southeast Asia Bottled Water Industry 2023-2032: Widespread Water Pollution Bolsters Market in the Region

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Bottled Water Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the economic development of Southeast Asia, the residents' living standards have improved and their health awareness has increased, and the residents of Southeast Asia have increased their requirements for the safety and quality of drinking water.

At the same time, the limited level of science and technology in Southeast Asia, natural disasters, inadequate sewage treatment capacity, excessive use of chemicals and other factors leading to water quality in Southeast Asia is being threatened by agriculture, manufacturing and waste discharge in many areas, the pollutants in the water can have many adverse effects on human health, driving many Southeast Asian residents to buy bottled water rather than drinking tap water or natural water.



The bottled water industry in Southeast Asia varies significantly from country to country. Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore are the major consumer markets for the bottled water industry in Southeast Asia. In Thailand, the bottled water market is mainly dominated by companies such as Satsuma, Nestle, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.



Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.



According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021. The population and minimum wage levels of each country also vary greatly. Brunei, which has the smallest population, will have a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, while Indonesia, which has the largest population, will have a population of about 275 million people in 2021.



Although the plastic packaging of bottled water can cause some harm to the environment, but with the gradual introduction of new environmentally friendly materials, economic development in Southeast Asia led to the residents of drinking water requirements, the publisher expects that the bottled water industry in Southeast Asia will continue to grow in 2023-2032.



Topics covered:

Southeast Asia Bottled Water Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Bottled Water Industry?

Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Bottled Water Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Bottled Water Industry

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Bottled Water Industry during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Bottled Water Industry during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Bottled Water Industry Market?

Which Segment of Southeast Asia Bottled Water Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Bottled Water Industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Singapore Bottled Water Industry Analysis

1.1 Singapore's Bottled Water Industry Development Environment

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Minimum Wage in Singapore

1.2 Singapore Bottled Water Industry Operation 2023-2032

1.2.1 Supply

1.2.2 Demand

1.2.3 Import and Export Status

1.3 Analysis of Major Bottled Water Producers and Traders in Singapore



2 Analysis of Thailand's Bottled Water Industry



3 Analysis of the Bottled Water Industry in the Philippines



4 Malaysia Bottled Water Industry Analysis



5 Indonesia Bottled Water Industry Analysis



6 Vietnam Bottled Water Industry Analysis



7 Analysis of Myanmar's bottled water industry



8 Analysis of Brunei's Bottled Water Industry



9 Analysis of the Bottled Water Industry in Laos

10 Analysis of the Bottled Water Industry in Cambodia



11 Southeast Asia Bottled Water Industry Outlook 2023-2032



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7m3bag

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.