Industrial Agitators Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Growth And Trends Forecast Report

Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial agitators market will gain traction in the coming years due to the growth of oil and gas, chemical, food and beverage, petrochemicals, pharmaceutical, and pulp and paper industry. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled, “Industrial Agitators Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Static Agitator, Portable Agitator, Top Mounted Agitator, Side Mounted Agitator), by Model (Large Tank, Agitator, Drum Agitator), by Application (Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Mining Industry), by Component (Sealing Systems, Impellers, Turbine, Anchor), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” states that advanced technology, strong infrastructure, and device flexibility are projected to increase the adoption of industrial agitators in the coming years.

Moreover, industrial agitators are being used to remove pollutants like sulphur from waste water and that in turn, is helping to reduce environmental wastes. Hence, there is an increasing demand for customized industrial agitators and that is projected to propel the global industrial agitators market.

Request a Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-agitators-market-100589

The report classifies global industrial agitators market on the bases of product, model, application, component, and geography. By product, the market is further divided into static agitator, portable agitator, side mounted agitator, bottom mounted agitator, top mounted agitator, and others. By model, the market is classified into drum agitator, large tank agitator, and others. By component, the market is classified into impellers, paddle, sealing systems, heads, anchor, turbine, and propeller. By application, the global industrial agitators market is segmented into chemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, mining, cosmetics, pain and coating, and other industries. The industrial agitators are designed according to the type of industry and they include components namely, drive shaft, engine, driving part, and reduction gearbox.



Increasing Demand for Agitators Likely to Enable Asia Pacific to remain Dominant



Geographically, the global industrial agitators market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global industrial agitators market in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. This is likely to occur due to the ongoing development of agitators as well as a rise in demand for such products. Apart from Asia Pacific, the demand from Canada and the U.S. are projected to boost the industrial agitators market in North America. This is because of an increasing demand for nutraceutical as industrial agitators are required there for mixing organic food products in a hygienic manner.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-agitators-market-100589

ProQuip, Inc. and Eirich Machines Focus on Innovative Product Launches to Gain Market

ProQuip, Inc., a prominent manufacturer and designer of agitating equipment, based in Ohio, applied 3D computational Fluid Dynamics technique in April 2017, for manufacturing tank agitators. In June 2017, Eirich Machines, one of the pioneers in material processing, launched the FPB-1P5 sanitary lab mixer. It is a fluidizing blender and it seamlessly fluidizes products regardless of their shapes, sizes, and density.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/industrial-agitators-market-100589

Some of the major players in the Industrial Agitators Market include-

Agitaser

Mixer Direct

EKATO

Dynamix

Pro Quip Inc.

SPX Flow

Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd.

Brawn Mixer Inc.

KSB

Silverson

Chemineer

Lotus Mixers (U.S Inc.)

Tacmina, Xylem

Charles Ross & Son Company

Jongia NV

Brawn Mixer.

Inquire Before Buying-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/industrial-agitators-market-100589

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: