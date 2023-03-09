New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anticoagulants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098261/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Anticoagulants Market to Reach $74.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Anticoagulants estimated at US$38.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$74.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2022-2030. NOACs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$33.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Xarelto segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR
The Anticoagulants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)
- Abbott India Limited
- Aspen Holdings
- Bayer Healthcare AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Venous ThromboEmbolism (VTE) - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Anticoagulants Market Driven by Novel Oral Anti-coagulants
Sizing the Market
Safety Issues Associated with Erstwhile Market Leaders -
Warfarin & Heparins
Anticoagulants - Evolution from Injectables to Oral Drugs
Conventional Oral Drug - Warfarin - Face the Heat
The Newer Breed of NOACs
Comparative Analysis of Warfarin and Novel Oral Anticoagulants
Bevyxxa (Betrixaban) - The Latest Approved NOAC
Aging Population: A Crucial Driver for Anticoagulants Market
Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease - A Major Growth Factor
Increasing Prevalence of AF Impacts Growth Prospects
Rising Stroke Statistics - An Opportunity Indicator for
Anticoagulants
Increasing Incidence of Knee/Hip Replacement Surgeries Drive
Market Growth
Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets
Adverse Effects: A Key Market Deterrent
Common Adverse Effects of NOAC Therapies
Increased Bleeding - A Major Concern with Newer Agents
Novel Oral Drugs: Absence of Antidote & Other Concerns
US FDA Delays Andexxa (the Xarelto and Eliquis Antidote) Approval
Reversal Agents for DOACs
Threat of Generics Looms Large on the Anti-Coagulants Market
Patent Expiries of Oral Anticoagulants
Pipeline Analysis
Tecarfarin (Espero BioPharma)
List of Ongoing NOAC Studies
Anticoagulants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott India Limited (India)
Aspen Holdings (South Africa)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan)
Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
Sanofi S.A. (France)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
NOACs to Emerge as Mainstream Option for VTE Patients
NICE Guidelines Promote NOAC Usage in Atrial Fibrillation
NOACs as Alternative/Supplement to Antiplatelet Therapy
Increase in Heparin Trade Boosts the Market
Modern Developments Improving Anticoagulation Management
Researchers Find Significant Correlation between NAOC and Newer
Health Risks
NOAC Underdosing Trend Restrains Universal Acceptance
Underutilization of Oral Anticoagulants in Atrial Fibrillation
Generics Prevail in the Traditional Market
Patent Expiries of Traditional Anticoagulants in the US
Inadequate Trials Mar Pediatric Anticoagulants Market
New Advancements Improve Anticoagulation Management
Growing Demand for Self-Testing
LMWHs Ease Outpatient Management
