New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Weight Control Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080438/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Weight Control Products Market to Reach $47.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Weight Control Products estimated at US$27.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.2% over the period 2022-2030. Beverages, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$26.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Meal Replacements segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR
The Weight Control Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 226 Featured)
- Abbott Nutrition
- Amway
- Atkins Nutritionals Inc.
- Global Healing Center
- Herbalife International of America Inc.
- Hydroxycut
- Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.
- Nestlé Health Science S.A
- Nutrisystem Inc.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- SlimFast
- Sunrider Corporation dba Sunrider International
- The Coca-Cola Company
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- The Nature`s Bounty Co.,
- Twinlab Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080438/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Weight Control Products: Health Benefit Solutions for Life-
Changing Results
Fatty Acids and Sources
Recent Market Activity
Increasing Consumer Shift towards Non-Invasive Treatments:
Foundation for Market Growth
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: The Largest Revenue Contributors
Developing Economies: Strong Growth Prospects
Weight Control Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Nutrition (USA)
Amway (USA)
Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (USA)
The Coca-Cola Company (USA)
Global Healing Center (USA)
Herbalife International of America, Inc. (USA)
Iovate Health Sciences International, Inc. (Canada)
Hydroxycut (Canada)
Nestlé Health Science S.A (Switzerland)
Nutrisystem, Inc. (USA)
PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)
SlimFast (USA)
Sunrider Corporation dba Sunrider International (USA)
The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)
The Nature’s Bounty Co. (USA)
Twinlab Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic: A Strong Growth
Driver for Weight Control Products
Obesity Statistics
Women: The Dominant Consumer Category
Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment &
the New Advertising Target
Increasing Focus on Weight Management Provides the Perfect
Platform for Market Penetration
Select Obesity & Weight Management Food and Beverage Ingredients
Functional Carbohydrates
Satiety Ingredients
Fibers for Satiety
Bioactives and Extracts
Absorption Blockers
Thermogenic Fat Burners
Ingredients with Low Sugar Content
Stress Alleviating Compounds
Rising Need to Address Various Health Conditions Spurs Demand
for Weight Control Products
Cardiovascular Disease & Diabetes - A Glance at Key Stats
Mounting Healthcare Costs Spur Preference for Preventive
Healthcare, Bodes Well for the Market
Low-Calorie Carbonated Beverages: Losing Sheen as a Weight Loss
Option
Diet Soda and its Effects on Weight Loss
Growing Importance of Good Carbs and Good-for-You Products
Drives Demand for Grains
Dietary Supplements Market Find Favor as Weight Loss Products
Herbal Products: Going the Natural Way to Lose Weight
Rising Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs that
Aid Weight Loss
Slimming Teas - A Solution to Trim Down Weight
A Glance at Teas with Obesity Preventing Capabilities
Vegetarian Diet & Weight Loss: Pros and Cons
Multiple Weight Control Benefits Drive Demand for Salad Recipes
and Dressings
Despite Rising Concerns, Low-Fat Products Continue to
Experience Growth in Demand
Growing Consumer Interest in Low-Fat and Low-Cal Products Drive
Innovations
Low-Fat Dairy Products: A Healthier Option for Consumers on
Weight Watch
Low-Fat Dairy Beverages Market: Poised for Growth
Low-Fat Yogurts Earn Mainstream Status
Mixed Market Prospects for Low Fat Milk
Low-Fat Ice Creams Rise in Popularity
Low-Fat Diet: A Boon or a Bane?
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth
Rising Demand from Middle Class Population
E-Retailing Make Rapid In-Roads, Expands Growth Opportunities
Key Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Weight Control
Products
Rise in Number of Obesity Surgeries Challenges Market Growth
Can Diet Foods Help Reduce Obesity Rates?
Side Effects Mar the Consumption of Weight Control Products
Olestra: On the Wrong Side of the Scale
Fake Weight Loss Products Unveil New Dimension to the Problem
NOTEWORTHY TRENDS IN WEIGHT CONTROL INGREDIENTS & ADDITIVES
Garcinia Cambogia for Blocking Fat Absorption and Suppressing
Appetite
Lack of Clinical Evidence Mars Growth Prospects
Dietary Proteins Encourage Satiety, Enables Weight Control
Soy: A Miracle Food or Fattening Protein?
Manufacturers Look for Alternate Sources Other than Soy Protein
Glucomannan: A Dietary Fiber that Absorbs Water in the Gut
Green Coffee Beans Decreases Accumulation of Body Fat
Multiple Benefits of Green Tea Extracts Drive Usage in Weight
Control Supplements
Methyl Cellulose Reduces Fat Absorption
Gluten-Free Foods for Weight Control: A Myth or Reality?
Other Food & Beverage Ingredients and Additives that Aid Weight
Control
Guarana
Hoodia
Pyruvate
Raspberry Ketone
Yohimbe
Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)
Bitter Orange Extract
White Kidney Bean Extract
Plexus Slim
Sensa
Mango Seed Fiber
Resveratrol
Novel Ingredients Targeting Nutrient Absorption or/and Metabolism
Chitosan
Conjugated Linoleic Acid
Chromium
Chromium Picolinate
Chlorogenic Acid
Coleus Forskohlii
Fucoxanthin
Select Ingredients that Suppress Appetite
Hoodia and Sensa
Starch and Fiber
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Meal
Replacements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Meal Replacements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Meal Replacements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Supplements by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Supplements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Weight Control Products Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Weight Control Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight
Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements
and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Weight Control Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Weight Control Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: China Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Weight Control Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Weight Control Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: France Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: France 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Weight Control Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Weight Control Products
by Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Weight Control Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weight
Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements
and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: UK 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and
Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Weight Control Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Weight Control
Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and
Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Weight Control Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Weight Control Products
by Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Weight Control Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: India Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: India 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and
Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Weight Control Products by Product Type -
Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Weight
Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements
and Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Weight
Control Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Weight Control Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Weight Control
Products by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and
Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Weight Control Products
by Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Weight Control Products by Product Type -
Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Weight
Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements
and Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Weight
Control Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Weight Control Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Weight Control Products by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Weight Control
Products by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and
Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and
Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Saudi Arabia 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 104: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UAE Historic Review for Weight Control Products by
Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UAE 16-Year Perspective for Weight Control Products
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Weight Control Products by Product Type -
Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Weight
Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements
and Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080438/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Weight Control Products Market to Reach $47.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Weight Control Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080438/?utm_source=GNW