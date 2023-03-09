Water Quality Monitoring Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Growth, Share, Trends, And Regional Analysis Report

Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Water Quality Monitoring Market size is set to gain momentum from rising commercial and industrial activities in various regions. Rising industrial activities result in toxic waste, which boosts the concern for monitoring the quality of water. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Water Quality Monitoring Market, 2022-2029.”

Industry Developments-

August 2020- Xylem launched a new chlorine analyzer with a flow injection analysis (FIA) system as their dynamic market strategy. The FIA system simplified the process of monitoring quality. It decreased the maintenance frequency, which would lead to an effective way to measure the total and free chlorine content in water

Drivers & Restraints-

Government Funding is Giving a Boost to Market Growth

Rising commercial and industrial activities are leading the concern for water quality monitoring, which is the major factor to fuel market growth. The demand for monitoring water quality is rising due to waste and chemicals from industries and residents. Additionally, government funding, the concept of smart-city, and awareness for water quality play a crucial role in fuel market growth.

However, the cost required for testing water quality may hinder the water quality monitoring market growth due to the high testing costs. Moreover, the market growth is expected to be hindered due to a lack of awareness of water quality.

COVID-19 Impact-

Pandemic Affected Market Operations and Production Due to Sudden Lockdown

The impacts of pandemics can be seen persisting through the market. The pandemic impacted the market negatively by disrupting demand. Though, the market is recovering from the loss caused by the pandemic due to low demand amid the pandemic. Operations, production, and supplies are resuming in the market and helping the market gain its progressive form.

Segments-

On the basis of type, the market is split into pH testing, conductivity sensors, TOC analyzer, dissolver-oxygen analyzer (DO sensor), and others.

The market is segregated into marine, residential & commercial, lab testing, groundwater, surface water, and others by application.

The market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa from a regional perspective.

Report Coverage-

The report represents many aspects of the market to gain insights to understand the market. The all-inclusive analysis of the market is done in-depth to understand the market in-depth. The insight information of the usual market scenario is also covered in the report. The emerging trends taking place in the major countries' markets are also represented in the report. Industry developments taking over with the help of mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions are covered in the report.

Regional Insights-

North America to Become Globally Dominant by Rising Environmental Concerns in Region

North America is expected to hold maximum water quality monitoring market share by rising concerns for the environment and developing technological advancements to fulfill requirements for water quality.

Europe implemented groundwater monitoring systems, monitoring systems for surface water such as rivers and lakes to gain quantitative details on water quality, responsible for Europe’s market growth.

The consistently rising industrialization and steady commercial utilization are forecasted to fuel the growth in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, areas such as Japan require recycled water for commercial usage and have upgraded the water quality monitoring in the region.

Less availability of clean water to surge growth in the market of Latin America. Additionally, the market of Latin America is expected to boom due to increasing toxic waste from industries, and agricultural sectors, as these factors, give a boost to the demand for water quality monitoring.

Competitive Landscape-

Major Players to Emphasize on Developing Simplified Process to Gain Customers

Key players are adopting technological advancements to offer efficient monitoring systems to the markets present in the region. Companies further emphasize developing new analyzers to gain a competitive advantage in the global market. Key companies strive to introduce the easy water quality monitoring process and adopt effective techniques to develop a simplified process. Furthermore, companies are trying to gain tie-ups with other key players. Tying up with other key players would help expand their portfolio in the forecast period.

July 2020- Aquatic Informatics and Danaher’s water quality platform tied up to offer software solutions by aquatic informatics helping in data management and challenges for the global water industry.

List of Key Players Present in the Market:

Danaher (U.S.)

GE Company (U.S.)

Xylem (U.S.)

ABB (Switzerland)

Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd. (India)

Agilent Technologies (U.S.)

Teledyne Technologies (U.S.)

Horiba Ltd. (Japan)

Emerson Process (U.S.)

Focused Photonics (China)

Siemens (Germany)

Evoqua water technologies (U.S.)

Pentair (U.S.)

