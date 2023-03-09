Global Optical Imaging Market Report 2023: Growing Application Areas of Optical Imaging Techniques Fuels Sector

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Imaging Market by Product (Cameras, Lenses), Technique (OCT, HIS, NIR, PAT), Therapeutic Area (Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Oncology), Application (Pathological, Intraoperative), End User (Hospital, Research Labs) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global optical imaging market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.5%. The competitive landscape includes the analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players between January 2019 and January 2023. Players in the global optical imaging market have employed various strategies to expand their global footprint and increase their market shares such as agreements, divestitures, expansions, and acquisitions.

Software accounted for the fastest growing segment in the optical imaging product market

Efficient visualization and quantitative evaluation of volumetric data gathered during the imaging process makes it an essential subsegment in this market. Continuous upgrades in existing systems is possible due to high tech software solutions that allows improved performance and enables precise decision making. Major players also market separate software solutions to provide enhanced capabilities to prior installed systems at end user site and ensure cost efficiency. Thus, it is the fastest growing segment in this market.

Intra-operative accounted for the fastest growing segment in the optical imaging application market

Increasing need for reproducibility & accuracy in medical processes and rising labor costs, propelled the intra-operative market growth. Moreover, various government bodies have extended their support through investments and funds, promoting research-related activities in this market. Support during surgical workflow and eases surgical decisions, are the major reasons for improved adoption of optical imaging systems in intraoperative sector.

Optical coherence tomography segment accounted for the largest share in the optical imaging market

This technique accounted for the largest share in the techniques segment owing to its implementation in numerous application areas and rising demand for use in dentistry, gynecology, urology, and others. Increased development initiative by players to launch new OCT systems is also influencing the market growth. Increased need of end users to adopt technologically superior systems such as opto-acoustic systems that is powered with the technological ability of optical coherence tomography and photoacoustic and the rising demand for safer, accurate, and precise systems have enhanced the market growth.

North America to dominate the optical imaging market during the forecast period

The optical imaging market in North America dominated the optical imaging market in the forecast period. The largest share of North America in the global market is attributed to the rise in cancer cases and increased research to develop advanced technology for neurological imaging.

Presence of major optical imaging players and increase in geriatric population are the factors influencing the market growth. Additionally, the presence of many biopharmaceutical companies and research laboratories engaged in preclinical studies as well as the development of therapeutics in the US region of North America, also boosted the overall regional market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Increase in Prevalence of Eye Disorders

Technological Innovations

Growing Application Areas of Optical Imaging Techniques

Growing Need to Minimize Use of Radiation Technologies

Restraints

Reimbursement Challenges

Lack of Skilled Operators

Opportunities

Expansion and Market Penetration Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Growing Applications in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Research

Challenges

Sustainability of Small and Medium-Sized Players

High Cost of Optical Imaging Procedures and Extensive Data Requirements

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2021 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1.6 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $3.3 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Optical Imaging Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Imaging Systems

6.2.1 Optical Imaging Systems

6.2.2 Spectral Imaging Systems

6.3 Cameras

6.4 Software

6.5 Lenses

6.6 Illumination Systems

6.7 Other Products

7 Optical Imaging Market, by Technique

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Optical Coherence Tomography

7.3 Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

7.4 Hyperspectral Imaging

7.5 Photoacoustic Tomography





8 Optical Imaging Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pathological Imaging

8.3 Intra-Operative Imaging

9 Optical Imaging Market, by Therapeutic Area

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ophthalmology

9.3 Oncology

9.4 Cardiology

9.5 Dermatology

9.6 Neurology

9.7 Other Therapeutic Areas

10 Optical Imaging Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals & Clinics

10.3 Research Laboratories

10.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

11 Optical Imaging Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Arcscan Inc.

Aspectus Imaging

Canon Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

Cylite Pty Ltd.

Dermalumics

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Headwall Photonics, Inc.

Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.

Itheramedical

Kibero

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation)

Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.

Moptim

Optical Imaging Ltd.

Optos

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Seno Medical

Thorlabs

Topcon Corporation

Visionix (Formerly Luneau Technology Usa & Optovue Inc.)

Wasatch Photonics

