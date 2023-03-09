New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087306/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market to Reach $1.2 Trillion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) estimated at US$701.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Trillion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.6% over the period 2022-2030. Coffee, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$742.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tea segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $191.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$191.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$270.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 203 Featured)

- Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

- Costa Limited

- Dilmah (Ceylon Tea Services PLC.)

- Harney & Sons

- JAB Holding Company

- Jacobs Douwe Egberts

- JDB (China) Beverages Ltd.

- Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

- McCafé

- Nestlé S.A.

- R. Twining and Company Limited

- Segafredo Zanetti SpA

- Starbucks Corporation

- Strauss Group Ltd.

- Tata Global Beverages

- Tchibo GmbH

- Tim Hortons Inc.

- UCC Ueshima Coffee Co., Ltd.

- Unilever PLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087306/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Hot Beverages: Versatile Drinks in Interesting Formats,

Flavors, Colors, and Aromas

Recent Market Activity

Major Trends in Developed and Emerging Markets Summarized

Developed Markets

Emerging Markets

Tea and Coffee Reach New Heights in Beverage Formulation

Factors of Differentiation

Premium Positioning

Naturally Caffeinated, Perishable Super Foods

Tea and Coffee: Beyond the Realm of Ordinary Beverages

Ready-to-drink Beverages

Premium Specialty Drinks

Fermented Coffee

Healthy Beverages

Coffee: Trendy and Growing Beverage Highly Influenced by Taste,

Convenience, Price, and Ingredients

Coffee: Fast Facts

Multiple Health Benefits of Tea amidst Rising Health

Consciousness Drive Widespread Demand

Tea & Cardiovascular Health

Support to Cell Cycle

Diabetes Management

Weight Management

Bone Health

Neurological Diseases

Specific Forms of Cancers

Major Factors Driving Global Consumption of Hot Beverages

(Coffee and Tea)

Focus on Health and Well-being

Convenience

Wide Range of Options

Customization to Local Tastes

Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide: The

Fundamental Growth Driver

Hot Beverages, Healthy Beverages, and Water Witness Spiraling

Consumption

Major Beverage Industry Trends that are Influencing Prospects

for Hot Beverage

Global Market Outlook

Coffee Dominates Consumption, While Tea Spearheads Market Growth

Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Celestial Seasonings, Inc. (USA)

Costa Limited (UK)

Dilmah (Ceylon Tea Services PLC.) (Sri Lanka)

Harney & Sons (USA)

JAB Holding Company S.àr.l. (Luxembourg)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (USA)

Van Houtte, Inc. (Canada)

JDB (China) Beverages Ltd. (China)

Jacobs Douwe Egberts (The Netherlands)

J.M. Smucker Company (USA)

Dunkin’ Donuts (USA)

Kraft Heinz Company (USA)

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. (Italy)

McCafé (Australia)

Mcleod Russel (India)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

O’Coffee (Brazil)

Parry Agro Industries Limited (India)

R. Twining and Company Limited (UK)

R.C. Bigelow, Inc. (USA)

Segafredo Zanetti SpA (Italy)

Starbucks Corporation (USA)

Strauss Group Ltd. (Israel)

Tata Global Beverages (India)

Tata Coffee (India)

Tetley (UK)

Tchibo GmbH (Germany)

The Republic of Tea (USA)

Tim Hortons Inc. (Canada)

UCC UESHIMA COFFEE CO., LTD. (Japan)

Unilever PLC (UK)

Tazo Tea Company (USA)

Hindustan Unilever Limited (India)

Yorkshire Tea (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Protein-Fortified, Organic, and Functional

Beverages Drive Healthy Market Growth

Functional Teas Set to Become Everyone’s Cup of Tea

Increasing Demand for Ethically-Produced, Sustainable and

Certified Coffee Sustains Market Growth for the Segment

Consumers Demand Sustainable Products

Stakeholders’ Collaboration: Need of the Hour

Key Considerations to Achieve Sustainable Growth

Major Trends in Global Coffee Market

Despite Growing Preference for RTD Tea, Hot Tea Continues to

Reign Supreme in the Global Tea Market

Tea Consumption across the Globe Registers Steady Growth

Major Tea Tastes and Trends

Cost and Convenience Factors Drive Strong Global Demand for

Instant Coffee

Growing Interest in Naturally Healthy Products and Sustainable

Sourcing to Boost Tea-Based Beverages Market

Sustainable Sourcing

Cross-Cultural Exchange of Healthy Ingredients

Unabated Popularity of Green Tea Bodes Well for the Market

The Indulgence Trend Drives Growing Preference for Specialty

Coffee

Growing Interest in Retail and Food Service Channels Benefit

Market Demand

Children and Youth Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment &

the New Advertising Target

E-commerce: A Powerful Marketing Tool for Market Participants

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future

Market Growth

India & China Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects for

Hot Beverages

Rising Global Population

Growing Middle Class Population

Increasing Influence of Millennials

Shrinking Family Size

Rapid Urbanization

COFFEE AND TEA INNOVATIONS

Smart Mug to Keep Hot Beverages at Ideal Temperature

Muggo: The Smart Travel Mug

Recent Innovations in Coffee Lattes

Need to Preserve and Protect Authenticity of Taste Drives Tea

Packaging Innovations

Tea of a Kind (TOAK): Novel Tea in "Eco 4-Pack" Format

Flavor Extension Driving Growth within Traditional Premium Tea

Market

Innovations in Tea Blends

Noteworthy Tea Innovations in Recent Times

Other Noteworthy Innovations in the Coffee Market

At-Home Coffee Receives a Makeover

Technology to Improve Coffee Processing

Coffee Subscription Services

Sales of Single-Cup Coffee Soar; Spur Sustainable Cup innovation



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coffee by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Coffee by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Coffee by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tea

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Tea by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Tea by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cocoa by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cocoa by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Cocoa by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Out

of Home by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Out of Home by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Out of Home by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for At

Home by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for At Home by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for At Home by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and

Cocoa - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and Cocoa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Coffee, Tea and Cocoa for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of

Home and At Home - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of Home and At Home Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Consumption Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Out of Home and At Home for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline

and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and

Cocoa - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and Cocoa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Tea and Cocoa for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of

Home and At Home - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of Home and At Home Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Consumption Location - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Out of Home and At Home for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline

and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and

Cocoa - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and Cocoa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Tea and Cocoa for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of

Home and At Home - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of Home and At Home Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Consumption Location - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Out of Home and At Home for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline

and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and

Cocoa - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and Cocoa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Tea and Cocoa for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of

Home and At Home - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of Home and At Home Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Consumption Location - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Out of Home and At Home for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline

and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and

Cocoa - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and Cocoa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Tea and Cocoa for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of

Home and At Home - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of Home and At Home Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Consumption Location - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Out of Home and At Home for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline

and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and

Cocoa - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and Cocoa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Tea and Cocoa for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of

Home and At Home - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of Home and At Home Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Consumption Location - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Out of Home and At Home for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline

and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea

and Cocoa - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and Cocoa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Tea and Cocoa for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of

Home and At Home - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of Home and At Home Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Consumption Location - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Out of Home and At Home for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and

Cocoa - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and Cocoa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Tea and Cocoa for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of

Home and At Home - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of Home and At Home Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Consumption Location - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Out of Home and At Home for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline

and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for

2023 (E)

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and

Cocoa - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and Cocoa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Coffee, Tea and Cocoa for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of

Home and At Home - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of Home and At Home Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Consumption Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Out of Home and At Home for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline

and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and

Cocoa - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Product Segment - Coffee, Tea and Cocoa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Tea and Cocoa for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of

Home and At Home - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Hot Beverages (Coffee and

Tea) by Consumption Location - Out of Home and At Home Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Hot Beverages (Coffee

and Tea) by Consumption Location - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Out of Home and At Home for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot

Beverages (Coffee and Tea) by Distribution Channel - Offline



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087306/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________