Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market to Reach $1.2 Trillion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) estimated at US$701.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Trillion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.6% over the period 2022-2030. Coffee, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$742.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tea segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $191.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR
The Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$191.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$270.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Hot Beverages: Versatile Drinks in Interesting Formats,
Flavors, Colors, and Aromas
Recent Market Activity
Major Trends in Developed and Emerging Markets Summarized
Developed Markets
Emerging Markets
Tea and Coffee Reach New Heights in Beverage Formulation
Factors of Differentiation
Premium Positioning
Naturally Caffeinated, Perishable Super Foods
Tea and Coffee: Beyond the Realm of Ordinary Beverages
Ready-to-drink Beverages
Premium Specialty Drinks
Fermented Coffee
Healthy Beverages
Coffee: Trendy and Growing Beverage Highly Influenced by Taste,
Convenience, Price, and Ingredients
Coffee: Fast Facts
Multiple Health Benefits of Tea amidst Rising Health
Consciousness Drive Widespread Demand
Tea & Cardiovascular Health
Support to Cell Cycle
Diabetes Management
Weight Management
Bone Health
Neurological Diseases
Specific Forms of Cancers
Major Factors Driving Global Consumption of Hot Beverages
(Coffee and Tea)
Focus on Health and Well-being
Convenience
Wide Range of Options
Customization to Local Tastes
Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide: The
Fundamental Growth Driver
Hot Beverages, Healthy Beverages, and Water Witness Spiraling
Consumption
Major Beverage Industry Trends that are Influencing Prospects
for Hot Beverage
Global Market Outlook
Coffee Dominates Consumption, While Tea Spearheads Market Growth
Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Protein-Fortified, Organic, and Functional
Beverages Drive Healthy Market Growth
Functional Teas Set to Become Everyone’s Cup of Tea
Increasing Demand for Ethically-Produced, Sustainable and
Certified Coffee Sustains Market Growth for the Segment
Consumers Demand Sustainable Products
Stakeholders’ Collaboration: Need of the Hour
Key Considerations to Achieve Sustainable Growth
Major Trends in Global Coffee Market
Despite Growing Preference for RTD Tea, Hot Tea Continues to
Reign Supreme in the Global Tea Market
Tea Consumption across the Globe Registers Steady Growth
Major Tea Tastes and Trends
Cost and Convenience Factors Drive Strong Global Demand for
Instant Coffee
Growing Interest in Naturally Healthy Products and Sustainable
Sourcing to Boost Tea-Based Beverages Market
Sustainable Sourcing
Cross-Cultural Exchange of Healthy Ingredients
Unabated Popularity of Green Tea Bodes Well for the Market
The Indulgence Trend Drives Growing Preference for Specialty
Coffee
Growing Interest in Retail and Food Service Channels Benefit
Market Demand
Children and Youth Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment &
the New Advertising Target
E-commerce: A Powerful Marketing Tool for Market Participants
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future
Market Growth
India & China Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects for
Hot Beverages
Rising Global Population
Growing Middle Class Population
Increasing Influence of Millennials
Shrinking Family Size
Rapid Urbanization
COFFEE AND TEA INNOVATIONS
Smart Mug to Keep Hot Beverages at Ideal Temperature
Muggo: The Smart Travel Mug
Recent Innovations in Coffee Lattes
Need to Preserve and Protect Authenticity of Taste Drives Tea
Packaging Innovations
Tea of a Kind (TOAK): Novel Tea in "Eco 4-Pack" Format
Flavor Extension Driving Growth within Traditional Premium Tea
Market
Innovations in Tea Blends
Noteworthy Tea Innovations in Recent Times
Other Noteworthy Innovations in the Coffee Market
At-Home Coffee Receives a Makeover
Technology to Improve Coffee Processing
Coffee Subscription Services
Sales of Single-Cup Coffee Soar; Spur Sustainable Cup innovation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
