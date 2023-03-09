Global 3D-printed Composite Materials Market Report 2023-2027: Increasing Adoption of Additive Manufacturing Boosts Growth

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D-printed Composite Materials Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D-printed composite materials market is forecasted to grow by $203.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. The report on the 3D-printed composite materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the superior properties of composite materials, increasing adoption of additive manufacturing, and increasing demand in the aerospace sector.



The 3D-printed composite materials market is segmented as below:

By Material

Carbon fiber

Glass fiber

Others

By Type

Polymer matrix composites

Metal matrix composites

Ceramic matrix composites

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increased demand for carbon fiber composites as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D-printed composite materials market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials and the increasing adoption of 3D printing in the electronics industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the 3D-printed composite materials market covers the following areas:

3D-printed composite materials market sizing

3D-printed composite materials market forecast

3D-printed composite materials market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D-printed composite materials market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., 3DXTech, AREVO Inc., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Cosine Additive Inc., CRP Technology Srl, General Electric Co., Graphite Additive Manufacturing Ltd., Hoganas AB, Koninklijke DSM NV, Markforged Inc., Sandvik AB, SLM Solutions Group AG, Solvay SA, The ExOne Co., Treed Filaments, EOS GmbH, Materialise NV, and Stratasys Ltd. Also, the 3D-printed composite materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Material



7 Market Segmentation by Type



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3D Systems Corp.

3DXTech

AREVO Inc.

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Cosine Additive Inc.

CRP Technology Srl

General Electric Co.

Graphite Additive Manufacturing Ltd.

Hoganas AB

Koninklijke DSM NV

Markforged Inc.

Sandvik AB

SLM Solutions Group AG

Solvay SA

The ExOne Co.

Treed Filaments

EOS GmbH

Materialise NV

Stratasys Ltd.

