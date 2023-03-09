New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449683/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.5% over the period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
- Arcserve LLC
- Asigra Inc.
- Barracuda Networks Inc.
- CommVault Systems Inc.
- Dell EMC
- eFolder Inc.
- ExaGrid Systems Inc.
- FalconStor Software Inc.
- Fujitsu Limited
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Hitachi Vantara Corporation
- IBM Corp.
- NetApp Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Quantum Corporation
- STORServer Inc.
- Unitrends Inc.
- Veeam Software
- Vembu Technologies Inc.
- Veritas Technologies LLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Focus on Improving Backup Performance Bolsters PBBA Market Growth
Backup and Recovery Emerge Among Top IT Priorities
Top 10 IT Priorities by Company
Top Challenges Faced by Data Storage Managers
Threat of Data Loss Drives Demand for Efficient Data Backup
Appliances
PBBAs Emerge to Address Backup and Recovery Challenges of
Enterprises
PBBAs Improve Economics of Backup and Archiving Functions
Open Systems PBBAs Vs Mainframe PBBAs
Integrated PBBA Systems Growth Surpasses Target PBBA Systems
Segment
High Initial Cost & Shortage of Skills - Key Market Challenges
Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arcserve (USA) LLC (USA)
Asigra, Inc. (Canada)
Barracuda Networks, Inc. (USA)
CommVault Systems, Inc. (USA)
Dell EMC (USA)
eFolder, Inc. (USA)
ExaGrid Systems, Inc. (USA)
FalconStor Software, Inc. (USA)
Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (USA)
Hitachi Vantara Corporation (USA)
International Business Machines Corporation (USA)
NetApp, Inc. (USA)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
Quantum Corporation (USA)
STORServer, Inc. (USA)
Unitrends, Inc. (USA)
Veeam Software (Switzerland)
Vembu Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Veritas Technologies LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Shift towards Disk-based Backups Augurs Well for PBBA Market
Shift towards Cloud Storage Threatens Tape-based Storage
Continued Advancements in Backup Technologies
Impracticality of Backup Window Concept Gives Rise to
Continuous Data Protection
Flat Backups - Another Promising Backup Technology
Backup Appliances Continue to Find Favor
Proliferation of 3rd Platform Computing Technologies:
Opportunity for PBBA Market
Opportunity Indicators
Burgeoning Data Growth - Opportunities for PBBA Market
Big Data Boom - A Glance at Key Statistics
BYOD Trend Necessitates Focus on Backup & Recovery
IoT Adds to the Complexities of Data Backup
Focus Shifts from On-Premise Systems to Hybrid PBBA Systems
Purpose-Built Deduplicating Backup Appliances - Emerging to
Resolve Backup Issues
Virtual Appliances - Ideal for Protecting Data at ROBO Locations
Instant Recovery Aids in Faster Recovery of Services
Disaster Recovery through Connectivity to Public Cloud Storage
Choosing Between Scale-up and Scale-out Architectures
Transforming Data Center Environment: A Business Case for PBBA
Adoption
Virtualization: Impact on Data Protection & Recovery
Server Virtualization Enables Instant Recovery
Virtualized PBBAs - A New Opportunity for PBBA Vendors
Rising Demand for PBBA Systems from ROBO Market
Efficiency of Data Protection Improves with Data Deduplication
Data Deduplication Technology Drives Growth in Backup
Appliances Market
Limited Adoption of Data Deduplication in Data Centers:
Opportunity for PBBA Vendors
Backup & Recovery - Important Aspect of Database Administration
Protection Storage: The Next Level of PBBA
Reducing Backup Window - A Critical Requirement
PBBAs Find Adoption in Government Departments
SMBs: An Opportunity to Tap for PBBA Vendors
Cloud Storage Solutions: A Threat to PBBA Market
Growing Pressure of Compliance Fuels Market Growth
Regulations Governing Data Protection
Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)
Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)
EURO-SOX
Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act (HIPAA)
Data Protection Act (DPA) of 1984 (amended 1998)
California Senate Bill 1386
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
