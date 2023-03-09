New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449683/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.5% over the period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)

- Arcserve LLC

- Asigra Inc.

- Barracuda Networks Inc.

- CommVault Systems Inc.

- Dell EMC

- eFolder Inc.

- ExaGrid Systems Inc.

- FalconStor Software Inc.

- Fujitsu Limited

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

- Hitachi Vantara Corporation

- IBM Corp.

- NetApp Inc.

- Oracle Corporation

- Quantum Corporation

- STORServer Inc.

- Unitrends Inc.

- Veeam Software

- Vembu Technologies Inc.

- Veritas Technologies LLC





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Focus on Improving Backup Performance Bolsters PBBA Market Growth

Backup and Recovery Emerge Among Top IT Priorities

Top 10 IT Priorities by Company

Top Challenges Faced by Data Storage Managers

Threat of Data Loss Drives Demand for Efficient Data Backup

Appliances

PBBAs Emerge to Address Backup and Recovery Challenges of

Enterprises

PBBAs Improve Economics of Backup and Archiving Functions

Open Systems PBBAs Vs Mainframe PBBAs

Integrated PBBA Systems Growth Surpasses Target PBBA Systems

Segment

High Initial Cost & Shortage of Skills - Key Market Challenges

Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arcserve (USA) LLC (USA)

Asigra, Inc. (Canada)

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (USA)

CommVault Systems, Inc. (USA)

Dell EMC (USA)

eFolder, Inc. (USA)

ExaGrid Systems, Inc. (USA)

FalconStor Software, Inc. (USA)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (USA)

Hitachi Vantara Corporation (USA)

International Business Machines Corporation (USA)

NetApp, Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Quantum Corporation (USA)

STORServer, Inc. (USA)

Unitrends, Inc. (USA)

Veeam Software (Switzerland)

Vembu Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Veritas Technologies LLC (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift towards Disk-based Backups Augurs Well for PBBA Market

Shift towards Cloud Storage Threatens Tape-based Storage

Continued Advancements in Backup Technologies

Impracticality of Backup Window Concept Gives Rise to

Continuous Data Protection

Flat Backups - Another Promising Backup Technology

Backup Appliances Continue to Find Favor

Proliferation of 3rd Platform Computing Technologies:

Opportunity for PBBA Market

Opportunity Indicators

Burgeoning Data Growth - Opportunities for PBBA Market

Big Data Boom - A Glance at Key Statistics

BYOD Trend Necessitates Focus on Backup & Recovery

IoT Adds to the Complexities of Data Backup

Focus Shifts from On-Premise Systems to Hybrid PBBA Systems

Purpose-Built Deduplicating Backup Appliances - Emerging to

Resolve Backup Issues

Virtual Appliances - Ideal for Protecting Data at ROBO Locations

Instant Recovery Aids in Faster Recovery of Services

Disaster Recovery through Connectivity to Public Cloud Storage

Choosing Between Scale-up and Scale-out Architectures

Transforming Data Center Environment: A Business Case for PBBA

Adoption

Virtualization: Impact on Data Protection & Recovery

Server Virtualization Enables Instant Recovery

Virtualized PBBAs - A New Opportunity for PBBA Vendors

Rising Demand for PBBA Systems from ROBO Market

Efficiency of Data Protection Improves with Data Deduplication

Data Deduplication Technology Drives Growth in Backup

Appliances Market

Limited Adoption of Data Deduplication in Data Centers:

Opportunity for PBBA Vendors

Backup & Recovery - Important Aspect of Database Administration

Protection Storage: The Next Level of PBBA

Reducing Backup Window - A Critical Requirement

PBBAs Find Adoption in Government Departments

SMBs: An Opportunity to Tap for PBBA Vendors

Cloud Storage Solutions: A Threat to PBBA Market

Growing Pressure of Compliance Fuels Market Growth

Regulations Governing Data Protection

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)

Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)

EURO-SOX

Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Data Protection Act (DPA) of 1984 (amended 1998)

California Senate Bill 1386



