EDAP to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, March 30th

LYON, France, March 9, 2023 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022, before the markets open on Thursday, March 30th, 2023.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be hosted by Marc Oczachowski, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Rhodes, CEO of EDAP U.S., and François Dietsch, Chief Financial Officer. The call will be held at 8:30am ET on Thursday, March 30th, 2023. Please refer to the information below for the conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Conference Call & Webcast

Thursday, March 30 th @ 8:30am Eastern Time

Domestic: 877-451-6152

International: 201-389-0879

CallMe ™: Link

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1596365&tp_key=be6fe8ba22

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market. EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, us.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com.

