New Assessment Helps American Workers Measure Career Progress, Plan for Growth

Workers who are unsure of where their professional strengths lie can now use a new personal development tool to see where they stand relative to their peers -- and identify areas for improvement. The Work and Career Success Assessment , released today by Connie Steele, draws on her annual State of Work and Career Success survey. The survey focuses on what American workers seek out of work and life and found that there are six key drivers of success in the workplace.

Connie Steele developed the tool and, in partnership with Rockbridge Associates, conducts the annual research study that underpins it. At the end of the assessment, in addition to a numerical score, workers receive personalized recommendations based on the key areas where they need the most improvement.

“So many Americans today are re-evaluating their relationship with work,” said Steele. “Our assessment is a great way to see where your strengths lie professionally and where you have opportunities for improvement. Whether you score high or low on the assessment is ultimately secondary. The main thing I want people to take away is a deeper understanding of the levers of success when it comes to their career and where they should place their focus.”

Any individuals interested in taking the survey can do so for free here: https://www.conniewsteele.com/assessment. Respondents will receive an aggregate overall score as well as their score in six key categories: Planning, Culture, Skills, Experience, Education, and Staying Current.



Being successful in one’s career, as defined by how satisfied workers are with the progress they are making, leads to a greater likelihood of achieving their career and life goals. It also yields positive business outcomes for the organizations where they are employed. However, only about one fourth (29%) of American workers consider themselves to be successful, and the average score for workers in the study was a low C (70.1/100).

“While the average score may sound low, you have to consider it through the lens of the volatility we’re living through,” said Gina Woodall, President of Rockbridge Associates. “Workers are increasingly looking for more out of both work and life, and we’re excited to provide them with an assessment that can help put them on a path to greater success.”

About the Study & Methodology

The 2022 State of Work and Career Success study provides findings on what the American workforce wants and needs out of their professional life, as well as the drivers of success. The study dives into the connection between career goals and life goals, and the relationship between individual success and organizational success. It also explores the relationship between career and life success as well as the overall impact successful workers have on their company’s business outcomes.



The study surveyed more than 1000 workers aged 18-64 who were working full-time, part-time, freelance, or as a business owner in a range of industries from Nov. 30 - Dec. 13, 2021. The 2022 study builds on the research conducted for the first annual State of Work and Career Success study. You can learn more about the 2022 study and sign up to receive the 2023 study overview when it’s released later this month .

