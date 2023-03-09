Automotive Seats Market Size Estimated to Gain US$68.4 billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Seats Market is projected to grow from USD 51.5 billion in 2021 to USD 68.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2021: USD 51.5 Billion Projected to reach 2030: USD 68.4 Billion CAGR: 3.2% Base Year Considered: 2020 Forecast Period: 2021-2030 Largest Market: Asia Oceania Region Covered: Asia Oceania, Americas, Europe, and Middle & South Africa Segments Covered: Automotive seats market By technology, By seat type, By component, By vehicle type, By material, By off-highway vehicle, By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle, By ATV seats market, By region. Companies Covered: Adient plc.(US), Lear corporation(US), Faurecia(France), Toyota Boshoku Corporation(Japan) and Magna International Inc.(Canada)



Growing demand for premium vehicles, rising adoption of powered seats in mid-segment cars & SUVs and increasing demand for aftermarket seating solutions are driving the automotive seats market.

Automotive seats market by technology holds the largest market by volume.

The automotive seats market, by technology, in terms of volume, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. With increasing adoption of multiple technologies in a single package, the demand for a combination of heated, ventilated, and memory seats and heated, ventilated, memory, and massage seats is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Synthetic leather is expected to hold the largest market share in trim materials of automotive seats by 2030

The automotive seats market, by trim material, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% in the period 2021-2030. Synthetic leather will be the largest market in terms of value during the forecast period. The main factor driving the growth of the synthetic leather segment is its low cost compared to genuine leather and its superior performance compared to fabric.

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the dominant regional market

The market growth in Asia Oceania countries such as China, Japan, and India can be attributed to the increasing demand for vehicles. Due to the increased vehicle production and sales, China is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for automotive seats in this region. The demand for powered and heated seats is expected to grow in this region, owing to the increasing demand for mid and high-end SUVs. With high growth in production and domestic demand, the Chinese automotive seats market is projected to reach 87.6 million units by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.4%.

Key Market Players:

The Automotive Seats Market is lead by established seat manufacturers such as Adient plc(US), Lear Corporation(US), Faurecia(France), Toyota Boshoku Corporation(Japan) and Magna International Inc.(Canada). These companies adopted several strategies to gain traction in the market. New product development, partnership and joint venture strategy have been the most dominating strategy adopted by major players from 2018 to 2021, which helped them to innovate on their offerings and broaden their customer base.

