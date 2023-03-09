Gain Therapeutics to Participate in the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

BETHESDA, Md., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company transforming drug discovery with its proprietary computational discovery platform identifying novel allosteric binding sites and creating small molecule treatments, today announced that Matthias Alder, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place March 14-16 online. Please see additional details below:



Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 8:40AM ET

Format: Corporate Presentation

Webcast: Registration link

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events section of the Company’s website at https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/investors-media/overview.html. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is transforming drug discovery with its proprietary computational discovery platform identifying novel allosteric binding sites and creating small molecule treatments to address unmet medical needs. The ability to identify never-seen-before allosteric targets on proteins involved in diseases across the full spectrum of therapeutic areas provides opportunities for a range of drug-protein interactions, including protein stabilization, protein destabilization, targeted protein degradation, allosteric inhibition, and allosteric activation. Gain’s pipeline spans neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), metabolic disorders, as well as other diseases that can be targeted through protein degradation, such as oncology. Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

Gain@argotpartners.com