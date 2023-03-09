RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Equity Investment Suitor Gets EU Regulatory Approval

Vancouver, BC, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on March 8th, 2023, it has signed a second addendum to the BINDING MOU ("Memorandum of Understanding") dated January 5th, 2023. Said addendum brings into current perspective the mutual regulatory and compliance advances regarding the share equity acquisition by a European Financially Regulated entity allied to a UAE Based Financial Consultancy firm. The Company issues the current news release in conformity with policy 85, section B of the SECURITIES ACT as it pertains to "Disclosure of Material Change."



Latest Chronology of The Equity Investment

Further to the news release dated 22nd of February, 2023, today's second signed contractual addendum outlines the progressive nature of the suitors as a European Financially Regulated entity, having sought and obtained primary EU regulatory transaction approval. As such, the remaining regulatory step is now final transactional compliance. The Company reminds shareholders that this step cannot and does not include participation by RevoluGROUP. The second addendum timeline agreed by the suitors during which they consider said final transactional compliance approval should be granted, at the latest, is March 15th, 2023.

Current Status of the Equity Investment

The proposed transaction negotiations continue to progress positively. They now include a binding obligation between the parties dated 5th January 2023, a 21st February 2023 contractual addendum, Canadian Regulatory PIF Approval of the Suitors, TSX Venture Exchange having no objections to the proposed investment terms, proof of funds covering the entire transaction, a second contractual addendum dated 8th March 2023, and today's notification by the suitors confirming EU regulatory approval. The suitors confirm that only final EU transactional compliance remains. Nonetheless, there can still be no assurance that any definitive agreement, tender, or investment will be completed. Shareholders will remain closely informed about the final step of suitor E.U. transactional compliance approval, which in management's opinion, is the final required step before management can submit to shareholders the entire equity investment terms and disclose the European Financially Regulated acquirers.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Gaming Credits, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is aimed squarely at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector, cross-border forex payments, and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with E.U. 27 Country Passporting and official issuer of Visa® Cards and authorized Visa® Affiliate Member. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 192,510,376 shares issued and outstanding.

RevoluGROUP Canada, Inc.

"Steve Marshall"

______________________

STEVE MARSHALL

CEO

For further information, contact:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

Telephone: (604) 332 5355

Email: info@revolugroup.com

