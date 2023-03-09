Reed’s Expands Whole Foods Market Distribution with Multiple New SKUs

NORWALK, Conn., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc.® (OTCQX: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, announced today that it has expanded its portfolio across select Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.



Reed’s Inc.® and Whole Foods Market began collaborating in the late 1990s with Reed’s Natural Extra Ginger Beer and Virgil’s Handcrafted Root Beer. After decades of working together to achieve consistent sales growth, Whole Foods Market has expanded its offerings of Reed’s products with seven new innovations including Reed’s Real Ginger Ale and Virgil’s Zero Sugar Craft Sodas. Reed’s Real Ginger Ale, launched nationally in 2020, uses organic ginger sourced from Peru for a uniquely refreshing soda.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with Whole Foods Market after so many successful years working together,” said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s. “Whole Foods Market is a leader in the natural and organic food space committed to high quality products that contain better ingredients. We look forward to our joint success in serving the natural-focused consumer for years to come.”

New Whole Foods Market items include Reed’s Extra Ginger Beer Cans, Reed’s Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer Cans, Reed’s Real Ginger Ale Cans, Reed’s Zero Sugar Real Ginger Ale Cans, Virgil’s Zero Sugar Root Beer Cans, Virgil’s Zero Sugar Vanilla Cream Cans, and Virgil’s Zero Sugar Black Cherry Cans. As part of the expansion, select Virgil’s soda flavors will now be available as single serve options in coolers to serve the grab-and-go occasion.

Consumers can expect to see these new Reed’s products on Whole Foods Market shelves beginning in March 2023.

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 45,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's #1 name in natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules and hard ginger ales. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

ir@reedsinc.com

(720) 330-2829